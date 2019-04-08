×
IPL 2019: 5 Players who have flopped in the first two weeks

Vijay Raman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
61   //    08 Apr 2019, 03:14 IST

Bhuvi has not been bowler at the death in this years IPL (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
Bhuvi has not been bowler at the death in this years IPL (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has successfully completed its second week. Like the past seasons, there was some drama surrounding the tournament in the opening few days. Right from the controversial umpiring call where the no-ball was not called, to defending in the super over, to the controversy surrounding the Mankad incident involving Ravi Ashwin, a hattrick by Sam Curran, a monumental collapse from the Delhi Capitals, the first two weeks has seen it all. But one thing about the first week that will be etched in it is the fact that there were a lot of thrilling finishes barring one, or two one-sided contests.

The Chennai Super Kings end at the top of the table this week. They are followed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Mumbai Indians with each of the teams has played at least 4 games so far.

There were many superlative individual performances both with the bat and the ball. Amidst so many wonderful performances, some players succumbed to the pressure. They failed to reach the expectations and ended up as five disappointments so far in the first 14 days of the IPL.

(Disclaimer: Stats have been considered till 6th April.)

#5 Jaydev Unadkat - Rajasthan Royals

Unadkat has been poor so far(IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20/BCCI)
Unadkat has been poor so far(IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20/BCCI)

Jaydev Unadkat has had a torrid start to this year's campaign in the opening few matches of the IPL for his side Rajasthan Royals. He was then subsequently dropped from the team for their 4th game, which earned them their first victory this season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore who are yet to open the account.

Unadkat is an experienced player, and this break may be a blessing in disguise for him. He may make his comeback stronger than ever in the coming games.

Vijay Raman
ANALYST
An ardent Cricket fan who loves writing
