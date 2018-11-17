IPL 2019: 5 players who shouldn't have been released by their teams

The Indian Premier League has grown rich in stature and has played a major role in bringing talented cricketers to the fore. The IPL has also served as a platform for various uncapped cricketers to showcase their skills. It is one of the most successful and marketable T20 leagues across the world.

Though the next edition of the IPL will begin in the month of March, the IPL has already become the toast of the nation vastly due to the trade window and the upcoming auction. In this process, as much as 76 cricketers have been released from the 8 franchises.

Several high-profile cricketers including the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Aaron Finch, Brendon McCullum have been let go of by their respective franchises.

While some teams have made the right decision by dropping their under-performing cricketers and retaining their stalwarts, several teams might have made a huge blunder by releasing their core players.

In this slider, we take a look at those pivotal players who shouldn't have been released by their respective franchises.

#5 Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma, the medium pace bowler was let go by Kings XI Punjab in the recently-concluded trade window. Kings XI Punjab has completely revamped their bowling attack as they have also released the likes of Axar Patel, Barinder Sran, Ben Dwarshuis and Pardeep Sahu.

Mohit was Mahendra Singh Dhoni's go-to bowler during his time at Chennai Super Kings. His combination of pace and swing have stifled even the top batsmen in the world. He is also an expert in bowling the deceptive slower balls.

In-spite of not having an impressive season last time around, Kings XI Punjab should have blindly held on to Mohit for his experience and the varieties in his bowling. Kings XI Punjab could regret letting go a bowler of such quality.

