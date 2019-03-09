IPL 2019: 5 players who teams will regret releasing this season

Vijay Shankar played for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018

Preparations are in full force as the 12th season of the Indian Premier League is just a couple of weeks away. Even though the actual action will begin from 23rd March, the build-up for the season started when the teams decided to release players in November. Certain franchises let go of players whose performance was not up to the mark in IPL 2018. While Chennai Superkings and Sunrisers Hyderabad showed faith in their current squads and released only a few players, the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, and Delhi Daredevils made big changes to their squads.

Even though most of the players released by the teams were non-performers, there are certain players who should not have been let go. Over the past few months, these players have shown some great form on the International level. Here are 5 players who their respective teams will regret not retaining for IPL 2019.

#5 Quinton de Kock

de Kock pulls one away

Quinton de Kock is among the top wicket-keeper batsmen in the world. The Proteas gloveman has played a lot of destructive innings at the top of the order for South Africa in international cricket. Even in the IPL, the 26-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant couple of seasons. In 2015 he averaged 40.66 in only three matches, while in 2016 he scored 445 runs at an average of 37.08.

Owing to his good IPL numbers, RCB bought him in the 2018 auction. But unfortunately, the South African failed to impress scoring just 201 runs in eight matches. Thus, he was sold by RCB to Mumbai Indians in this season's first trade. The left-hander is in terrific form in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka and is expected to start in the playing XI for Mumbai Indians.