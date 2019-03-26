×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: After a sub-par opener, the IPL is gaining momentum

Jnan Jyoti Deka
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
134   //    26 Mar 2019, 12:56 IST

RCB vs CSK failed to deliver the fireworks it promised
RCB vs CSK failed to deliver the fireworks it promised

As IPL 2019 kicked off, everyone expected an action-packed opening match, and why not? The opener was between two star-studded teams, the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

While CSK were looking to open their campaign at home with a bang, RCB went to the field with the aim to break the jinx of Chepuk (They have not won in Chennai since 2008). But what was expected to be an action-packed thriller, turned out to be perhaps one of the most boring IPL openers ever.

Match 1- CSK vs RCB: A slow opener...

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, CSK bowlers ran through the RCB batting lineup on a spin-friendly track. None of the RCB batsmen got to settle and take on the opposition bowlers, looking clueless to CSK spinners such as Harbhajan Singh (3-20) and Imran Tahir (3-9) who demolished the RCB batting lineup to restrict them to a paltry score of 70. CSK too stretched the game to the 18th over to reach a target of 71 runs and register the first win of the season by 7 wickets.

Match 2- KKR vs SRH: Andre Russell blows apart SRH bowling...

KKR vs SRH is the pick of the games so far in the IPL
KKR vs SRH is the pick of the games so far in the IPL

Fortunately for cricket fans, the scene has changed on the very next day. The match between KKR and SRH turned out to be a high scoring game with an unbelievable finish. Batting first, David Warner had a blast against the KKR bowlers, scoring 85 runs off just 53 balls. Vijay Shankar too played a cameo of 40 runs off 24 balls, propelling the SRH score to 181-3 in 20 overs.

The chase for KKR was never going to be easy. Chris Lynn and skipper Dinesh Karthik failed. Nitish Rana (68 runs off 47 balls) held one end to keep the chances of KKR alive but after his departure, it looked as if the match had slipped out of KKR's hands. But the cameo from Andre Russell changed all the equations, taking on the SRH bowlers and scoring 49 not out off just 19 balls to clinch the victory by 6 wickets from a most unlikely situation.

Match 3- MI vs DC: Pant and Yuvraj steal limelight...

Rishabh Pant enthralled the fans in Mumbai
Rishabh Pant enthralled the fans in Mumbai

The action continued in the match that followed too, with MI taking on DC at the Wankhede Stadium. Rishabh Pant stole the show, scoring 78 runs off just 27 balls to help DC to score 213-6 in 20 overs. Chasing 214, MI managed 176 runs from 20 overs, courtesy the disciplined bowling by DC bowlers.

The only Highlight of the MI innings was the innings of vintage Yuvraj Singh who scored 53 runs off 35 balls, although it was not enough to turn the game in his side's favour.

Advertisement

Match 4- RR vs KXIP: Gayle Storm and the controversial Mankading...

Ashwin dismissed Butler in controversial fashion
Ashwin dismissed Butler in controversial fashion

Courtesy the Gayle Storm from Chris Gayle (79 runs off 47 balls) which tore the backbone of RR bowling and an able contribution from Sarfaraz Khan (46* runs off 29 balls), KXIP posted a total of 184-4 in 20 overs.

RR gave a fight in the chase, with Jos Buttler (69 runs off 43 balls) and Sanju Samson (30 runs off 25 balls) trying hard but the failure of the middle order cost them their first match of the season by 14 runs. However, a controversial runout of Jos Buttler by R Ashwin via mankading sparked an incredible 'spirit of cricket' debate.

Looking forward...

Although the tournament kicked off with a slow opener, it is only 4 matches old till now. And given how quickly the momentum has changed to the high scoring, action-packed matches, one can expect a lot more from the upcoming matches in the days to be followed.




Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders Ravichandran Ashwin Andre Russell
Jnan Jyoti Deka
CONTRIBUTOR
IPL 2019: Best economy rates in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Match 6 KKR vs KXIP: KKR probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Unknown pacers who could surprise the league
RELATED STORY
IPL History: 5 One-match wonders in the IPL 
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players whose careers blossomed after leaving KXIP
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 6: Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI against Kings XI Punjab | StumpMic Cricket
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab matches
RELATED STORY
Recalling the important stats from IPL 2014 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with centuries for multiple IPL teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Schedule: All you need to know about KKR's and KXIP's schedule 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us