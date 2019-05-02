×
IPL 2019: Andre Russell on the verge of breaking all-time IPL record 

Shashank Srivastava
ANALYST
Stats
390   //    02 May 2019, 03:54 IST

Andre Russell
Andre Russell

Just like every season, the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has once again showcased some exhilarating cricket. A lot of last-over finishes, hat-tricks, a super over, quality spin bowling, fiery Yorkers, unbelievable catches, flamboyant boundaries, humongous sixes, and of course, few interesting controversies - IPL 2019 has had everything a cricket lover can ask for!

After all, what else can one expect when the world’s best cricketers from around the globe come together under one roof and perform at their best in an attempt to lift the coveted trophy?

As expected, some quality players like Virat Kohli, David Warner, MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle, Jasprit Bumrah, Dwayne Bravo, KL Rahul, AB de Villiers and Shikhar Dhawan have exhibited their class, but one player that's really taken the IPL by storm this season with his hard-hitting is West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell.

The KKR all-rounder appears to be in the form of his life, smashing bowlers all around the park for massive sixes. In just 12 games, the swashbuckling batsman has already hit 50 sixes - the most in this edition of the IPL. He is followed by another West Indian, the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, who has 32 sixes to his name.

With just 2 games (or a maximum of 4 – including the playoff and final) remaining for KXIP this season, unless the Jamaican goes completely berserk, there is a high possibility that Russell will end the season with the highest number of sixes.

More interestingly though, by the look of things, the 31-year-old may just end up breaking an all-time IPL record for the most sixes in an IPL season.

Currently, that record is held by Gayle who hit a whopping 59 sixes in IPL 2012.

A quick look at the player with the highest number of sixes in each IPL season
A quick look at the player with the highest number of sixes in each IPL season

The record has stood the test of time, however, considering the fact that KKR are scheduled to play at least 2 more games (if they do not qualify for the playoffs), Russell could easily end up hitting 10 more sixes which would make him the proud holder of the record for the most sixes in a single IPL season.

