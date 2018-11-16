×
IPL 2019 Auction: 5 released players RCB should target 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
541   //    16 Nov 2018, 15:23 IST

Can we see Kohli and Gambhir playing together in IPL 2019?
Can we see Kohli and Gambhir playing together in IPL 2019?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have released as many as eleven members, including Quinton de Kock and Mandeep Singh who were traded in the trade window, from last season's squad. The franchise retained 14 players from last year. 

Some of the big names to be released are Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes and Sarfaraz Khan, none of whom had a fruitful season last year. 

The wholesome changes made in the squad were on expected lines as the franchise had yet another poor IPL season last year. Despite having some of the biggest names in World Cricket, RCB has consistently failed to deliver. They chop and change things every year without much success. 

They seem to be very confident about their pace department as they have retained as many as 6 fast bowlers. They have also retained 3 spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Pawan Negi.

The department which RCB has gone for a complete overhaul is batting. They will have a new look batting line-up as Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers are the only batsmen retained by the franchise. We will look at 5 released players who might be targeted by RCB. 

#5 Carlos Brathwaite 

Brathwaite did well for Sunrisers Hyderabad in limited opportunities
Brathwaite did well for Sunrisers Hyderabad in limited opportunities

After a rollicking start to his international career, thanks to his last over heroics in the World T20 final against England in 2016, Carlos Brathwaite hasn't been able to live up to expectations. While his performance for Windies has deteriorated, the all-rounder hasn't really set the stage on fire in the IPL either. Brathwaite has scored just 170 runs at an poor average of 15.45 and picked up 13 wickets in 14 matches in the IPL.

However, the Windies T20 captain did play some crucial innings in the playoffs last season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. There are hardly any doubts about Brathwaite's big-hitting ability and the fact that no ground is big enough for him to clear. Moreover, with RCB releasing two all-rounders in Corey Anderson and Chris Woakes, they might go for Carlos Brathwaite at the auction. 

Contact Us Advertise with Us