IPL 2019: Best IPL XI after the first two weeks

Kanav Agarwal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 302 // 08 Apr 2019, 23:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The duo have been unstoppable this season

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is into its third week now and has lived up to all its expectations. There have been last-ball thrillers and we've already seen a super over this season, something we didn't see in the whole of 2018.

There have been 3 outstanding centuries and one player was certainly unlucky to miss out on his by getting out on 99. Scores as low as 135 have been successfully defended and targets above 200 have been chased. It has truly been an entertaining fortnight and there have been quite some performances which have stood out.

While teams are still looking to figure out their best playing XI's, let us have a look at what the best playing XI could look like. Players have been chosen on consistency and match winning performances.

Openers: David Warner and Jonny Bairstow

The power of the IPL is such that it brings an Australian and an English cricketer together to develop a great rapport together, that too in the Ashes year. This duo have been unstoppable this season.

David Warner has had a fairytale comeback and Jonny Bairstow has shown the IPL what they have been missing out since the last 11 seasons. These duo have added more than 500 runs together and have scored a century each that too in one game.

Both of them have been extremely consistent and bowlers have looked clueless while bowling to them. They have been the backbone of Hyderabad's batting and have been excellent this season. Both of them average more than 50, and their strike-rate is more than 150 which is what any team would dream of them.

They are extremely destructive and can hit the ball from the word go. Hence, these two make it to the playing XI of the season.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement