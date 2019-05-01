IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Match Preview, Predictions and Key Stats

Raghav Ravichandran FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 540 // 01 May 2019, 12:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Another season, another playoff spot secured. Such has been the dominance and consistency of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. They find themselves in the same situation as they were last year after 12 games - eight wins and four losses.

CSK have had their fair share of injuries hampering the team combination as the tournament progressed. But the quality of the bench strength in CSK meant that the players replacing the injured one have stood up brilliantly, with Mitchell Santner’s 4.0.13.2 being a classic example.

They take on a Delhi Capitals side, who are high on confidence and in fine form. It must have been a rather tiresome experience being a Delhi fan all these years. With nothing much going their way and seven seasons without making it to the playoffs, Delhi Capitals have been great this year.

They have qualified to the playoffs with two games left to play. A host of reasons have helped DC achieve such heights this season.. The coaching staff, led by a person who knows a thing or two about winning - Ricky Ponting, who was backed by Sourav Ganguly, have nurtured the talents in the squad extremely well.

The manner in which they have backed youngsters such as Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane have been really nice to see. Also, the experienced campaigners like Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra have complimented the current Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada superbly.

It’s a face-off between two well balanced sides who will look to continue their fine run heading into the playoffs. Both teams mustn’t look to change things too much with them having qualified for the playoffs. Heading into the playoffs with a settled team is a must for success.

Pitch and Weather Conditions:

With ‘Cyclone Fani’ claiming its first victim in this year’s IPL yesterday where the Royal Challengers Bangalore versus the Rajasthan Royals had to be called off in Bengaluru, there is the same threat for tonight’s clash as well.

There is a heavy cloud cover over the Chepauk stadium and there’s a 25% probability of heavy showers as well. Hopefully, it remains just a cloud cover and there's a game of cricket played out tonight between two in-form teams.

The pitch at the Chepauk has been far from consistent and has assisted spinners a lot. It will be a challenge with the rain factor for the groundsmen to prepare a great pitch but one hopes for a good pitch that would produce a quality game of cricket.

Advertisement

Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

When: 1st May 2019, 8 PM

Predictions:

Considering the inconsistency shown by CSK’s batsmen and their over dependence on MS Dhoni, who is a doubtful starter for tonight’s clash, DC’s bowlers would fancy themselves to dominate.

But the true challenge is which side can put on a complete game in conditions that would be energy sapping and tough. Going by their consistency and form and with them having a certain Rabada firing on all cylinders, Delhi Capitals could win tonight’s game.

Key Stats:

Here are some important and key stats from tonight’s match between CSK and DC:

1. Chennai Super Kings have won their last five games against Delhi Daredevils/ Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk. It would be a historic and remarkable achievement for DC if they do win tonight.

2. Dwayne Bravo needs one wicket to pick up 50 wickets at the Chepauk Stadium. Bravo has had an ordinary campaign thus far, and this impending record may just propel him to success.

3. Shikhar Dhawan loves the Chepauk and playing against CSK. He averages an healthy 54.2 at the Chepauk and has amassed 601 runs against CSK, being one of the three players to score 600+ runs against the Chennai-based franchise.

4. Harbhajan Singh has got 21 wickets against the Delhi franchise. He is one wicket (22) away from Lasith Malinga, who has the most wickets against Delhi. Harbhajan would want to put on a good show tonight and overtake Malinga.