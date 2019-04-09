IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR: One player from each team who can be a game-changer

Chennai are all set to host KKR in Chepauk for Match 23 of IPL 2019. And with both teams sitting on top of the IPL points table, it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Chepauk has traditionally been a spin-friendly pitch. But this time Chennai would probably not want it to turn as much considering KKR have a heavy spin attack in the form of Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav and even a part time spinner in Nitish Rana.

It should be an interesting game as both teams are very well-equipped in all departments and they would like to secure a win in this game to get some momentum.

It will be exciting to see whether MS Dhoni's experience can beat KKR's powerful batting again. While a team effort will be required to win the game, there is one player from each team who holds the key to his team's success.

Let us have a look at who that player from each team could be:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine

KKR will rely on Narine to perform with the bat as well as the ball (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The mystery spinner can be the game changer in this CSK vs KKR match. His bowling will be a huge advantage to his team due to the slow nature of the Chennai pitch. And with his ability to bowl in the powerplay, KKR will be looking for some quick wickets early on so that Chennai's middle order can be tested.

But more than his bowling, it is his batting services that will be required by KKR. How KKR bat through the innings will depend on how this man performs at the top of the order.

If KKR can get off to a good start on a slow pitch like Chepauk, they will be able to put up a huge total which will be difficult for Chennai to chase. And if KKR are chasing, his hits in the powerplay can really get the required run rate to come down, making it easy for the other batsmen to reach any target - like it happened in the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni

Can we see vintage Dhoni once again?

MS Dhoni will be the man who will have to keep Chennai together again. He is vital not only because of his batting abilities but also because of his captaincy and wicketkeeping skills.

Dhoni will be required to assist the spinners and bowlers like he assisted Deepak Chahar in the last game. His finishing skills be also be required if CSK want to set a high target.

Dhoni's ability to rotate his bowlers could haunt KKR, and Dinesh Karthik will definitely be under pressure to outperform his Chennai counterpart. Dhoni will likely be the difference between the two teams in the match; his ability to take the team across the line under extreme pressure is what can help CSK win.

With conditions assisting the strengths of both the teams, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top. Whichever team wins, will go to the top of the table.

