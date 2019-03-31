×
IPL 2019: David Warner creates multiple records against Royal Challengers Bangalore 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
80   //    31 Mar 2019, 23:03 IST

David Warner created many records against RCB at Hyderabad (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)
David Warner created many records against RCB at Hyderabad (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

David Warner was seen in full form against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. Warner has been in sensational form for his side in the 2019 IPL so far.

Today, Warner scored a brilliant 100 off 55 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday and helped SRH post a massive total of 231 for 2. He has now scored 254 runs from 3 matches with 1 century and 2 half-centuries so far. 

With his century against RCB, Warner has now 4 centuries in the IPL which is equal at second place with Virat Kohli and Shane Watson. He is currently joint 3rd with 6 centuries in the T20 format. Michael Klinger, Luke Wright, and Brendon McCullum have 7 centuries, while Chris Gayle is at the top spot with 21 centuries in the format.

Warner surpassed Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir record to become the fourth highest run-getter in IPL. He now has 4268 runs from 117 matches with 4 centuries and 38 half-centuries.

Warner and Jonny Bairstow added 185 runs in 16.2 overs to break the record of Chris Lynn and Gambhir of the highest opening stand. Lynn and Gambhir had added an unbeaten 184 runs against Gujarat Lions in 2017.

In the first match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Warner had scored 85 off 53 balls and helped SRH post 181 for 3 in 20 overs. Despite his knock, SRH lost the match by 6 wickets.

Chasing the massive target of 199 runs to win against Rajasthan Royals in the second match, Warner smashed a quick fire 69 off 37 balls and helped chase down the target with ease. In that knock, the pocket dynamo hit 9 fours and 2 sixes

He would be looking to continue his sensational run in the upcoming matches for SRH and gain confidence ahead of World Cup 2019.

