IPL 2019, Match 10, DC vs KKR: One player from each team that could hugely impact the result

The 10th match of IPL 2019 will be played on March 30 at 8 PM IST between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Both teams have played two matches so far this season. DC won their first match against MI and lost to CSK in their second match. On the other hand, KKR have won both the matches they have played; against SRH and KXIP.

The DC vs KKR rivalry has seen 23 matches played between them. KKR have won 13 of those matches and DC have managed to win nine, with one match ending in no result.

DC finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2018 while KKR finished at the 3rd spot. Both teams managed to win one match each when they met each other in last year's IPL.

On that note, let’s have a look at the key player for each team and their probable playing XI.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Bandaru Ayyappa, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ankush Bains.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, Anrich Nortje, Harry Gurney, Carlos Brathwaite, Prasidh Krishna.

Key Players

Kolkata Knight Riders - Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa is undoubtedly one of the biggest impact players in the KKR side. He has been a very consistent performer in IPL with 4000 odd runs to his name.

Advertisement

This year too, Uthappa has started this campaign well by scoring 102 runs from 2 matches. KKR would expect him to keep up his good work against the bowling attack of DC.

Delhi Capitals - Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is one of the best fast bowlers in modern cricket. He is leading the pace attack of DC along with Ishant Sharma.

Rabada's combined figures from both matches read 7.4-0-49-3, which is very good in the shortest format of the game. DC would expect him to deliver a similar performance if not better against KKR, who have a very strong batting line-up.

Probable XI

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult / Sandeep Lamichhane.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson.

Advertisement