×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019, Match 10, DC vs KKR: One player from each team that could hugely impact the result

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
Feature
8   //    30 Mar 2019, 02:32 IST

The 10th match of IPL 2019 will be played on March 30 at 8 PM IST between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Both teams have played two matches so far this season. DC won their first match against MI and lost to CSK in their second match. On the other hand, KKR have won both the matches they have played; against SRH and KXIP.

The DC vs KKR rivalry has seen 23 matches played between them. KKR have won 13 of those matches and DC have managed to win nine, with one match ending in no result.

DC finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2018 while KKR finished at the 3rd spot. Both teams managed to win one match each when they met each other in last year's IPL.

On that note, let’s have a look at the key player for each team and their probable playing XI.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Bandaru Ayyappa, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ankush Bains.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, Anrich Nortje, Harry Gurney, Carlos Brathwaite, Prasidh Krishna.

Key Players

Kolkata Knight Riders - Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa
Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa is undoubtedly one of the biggest impact players in the KKR side. He has been a very consistent performer in IPL with 4000 odd runs to his name.

Advertisement

This year too, Uthappa has started this campaign well by scoring 102 runs from 2 matches. KKR would expect him to keep up his good work against the bowling attack of DC.

Delhi Capitals - Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is one of the best fast bowlers in modern cricket. He is leading the pace attack of DC along with Ishant Sharma.

Rabada's combined figures from both matches read 7.4-0-49-3, which is very good in the shortest format of the game. DC would expect him to deliver a similar performance if not better against KKR, who have a very strong batting line-up.

Probable XI

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult / Sandeep Lamichhane.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Kolkata Knight Riders Robin Uthappa Kagiso Rabada KKR vs DC
Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
IPL 2019: DC vs KKR - One key player for each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, DC vs KKR: Match preview, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Looking back at the 2 batsmen who were dismissed on the first ball of the first match of a season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 10, DC vs KKR Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 10, DC vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 30th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Match 5, DC vs CSK: One key player from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 6, KKR vs KXIP: One key player from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Indians to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
Fielding that changed the course of the game in IPL
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Today
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us