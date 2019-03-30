IPL 2019, DC vs KKR: Match preview, key players and predicted XI

Shreyas Iyer with Dinesh Karthik

After back-to-back victories to start off their IPL 2019 campaign, Kolkata Knight Riders will travel to Delhi for their next fixture. Delhi Capitals are all set to host the Knight Riders at the Feroz Shah Kotla for a meteoric clash.

The hosts will try to make the most of their home conditions while the Knight Riders will be looking to win three games in a row. With world-class players in both the teams, we can anticipate another thrilling contest between the two sides.

Many believe that Delhi Capitals have the potential to go all the way this season. The team is filled with young guns who are capable of winning matches single-handedly for their side. Rishabh Pant proved that in the opening match.

However, a defeat in their previous game has proven to be a reality check for Delhi. Their batting lineup failed miserably in the face of CSK’s experienced bowling lineup. Delhi Capitals will look to put up much better batting performances going forward.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders must be brimming with confidence after registering two consecutive victories to start the tournament. Having won a close match in the first match, KKR outplayed Kings XI Punjab in their next fixture.

The visitors would be eyeing more of the same kind of dominant performance when the DC vs KKR rivalry resumes tomorrow. Nitish Rana has been exceptional for the Kolkata franchise with the bat, while Andre Russell has stolen the show in both the matches with his all-round performances.

Moreover, Dinesh Karthik has led his side smartly with all the given resources, which makes the visitors slight favorites for tomorrow's game.

Match details

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2019

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Team news

Delhi Capitals

- Keemo Paul might be replaced with Chris Morris after his poor show.

- Sandeep Lamichhane could feature in the playing XI along with Hanuma Vihari.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to go ahead with an unchanged playing XI.

Squads

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Shikhar Dhawan, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult , Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Bandaru Ayyappa.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Harry Gurnley, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Raj, Prasidh Krishna

Key players

Delhi Capitals

- Shikhar Dhawan

- Rishabh Pant

- Kagiso Rabada

Kolkata Knight Riders

- Robin Uthappa

- Nitish Rana

- Andre Russell

Probable playing XI

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra / Sandeep Lamichhane / Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa (wk), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c), Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

