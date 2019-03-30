IPL 2019: DC vs KKR - One key player for each team

The 12th edition of the Indian premier league is into its second week and the spectators have already witnessed some nail-biting matches. The 10th match of the league will be held between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. The former has been on an unbeatable run and the hosts will be looking to back themselves and secure a win after their comprehensive loss against the Chennai Super Kings on their home ground.

The match promises to be a run fest with both players having excellent power hitters. With the small boundaries of Feroz Shah Kotla and the batting track completely assisting the batsmen, the bowlers will have to be very precise or they will get hit all around the park. In such a contest, the power hitters of both teams will play a crucial role in setting up a huge total for the team.

Thus, one player from each team who will play an important role in their team's success are:

Delhi Capitals - Rishabh Pant

We all saw what Rishabh Pant can do with the bat when he scored a lightning-quick 78 off 27 in his opening encounter versus Mumbai. The spectators when surprised when he smashed the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya into the stands and he will be the difference between the two sides when KKR face Delhi Capitals on their home ground.

Pant has a decent record against Kolkata. He scored a brilliant 43 runs off just 26 balls when he was facing them at their home ground. Pant has been in brilliant form and he would like to continue being amongst the runs. If he can make it big in the game, it will be undoubtedly Delhi's game.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Sunil Narine

Most people would be expecting Andre Russell's name here as he has been the game changer in the past two matches. However, what Sunil Narine does is very unique as no other player does the same for his team. It is Narine's batting that affects KKR's performance more than his bowling.

Now an observable pattern, it is visible that KKR manage to set up a huge total every time Narine gets off to a good start. KKR's best score in the previous season also came when Narine struck a quick-fire fifty. With Narine striking at the top of the order and being at the crease for 5-7 overs, the middle order knows that they can come and play their shots freely as there aren't a lot of overs left and KKR bat very deep.

Thus Narine sets the batting tone with his shots and it is very helpful to have him score a quick 30 off 9 or 10 balls as he did in the previous match.

Both teams will be looking to outperform each other and it should be a cracker of a contest.

