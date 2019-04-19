×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: DC vs KXIP - Venue stats, head-to-head records, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
19 Apr 2019, 20:38 IST

Rishabh Pant will have a point to prove after his omission from the World Cup squad
Rishabh Pant will have a point to prove after his omission from the World Cup squad

After being hammered in their last game, Delhi Capitals are set to host Kings XI Punjab in the 37th fixture of the Indian Premier League. The hosts will be desperate to register another victory while the Punjab franchise must be feeling confident having defeated Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter. Both the teams will collide with each other for the second time in this season. Kings XI Punjab emerged victorious in that last meeting at Mohali by 14 runs.

Delhi Capitals are surely the dark horses in this season of the IPL who can go all the way to lift the title for the first time in franchise history. However, they were given a harsh reality check by the Mumbai Indians in their previous match when Delhi lost by a 40-run margin. Shreyas Iyer has been in fine form both with the bat and on-field captaincy. Apart from the skipper, the hosts possess one of the best core batting lineups in this league with likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Colin Munro. Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris have been the best bowling pair in the slog overs with their accurate bowling.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab has had a tumultuous start to this IPL campaign, but soon Ashwin & co bounced back to bring their campaign back on track. Having won five and lost 4 out of their nine league games, Kings XI Punjab has sealed the fourth spot in the points table. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have been instrumental in giving the visitors an explosive start in the powerplays. The skipper, Ravi Ashwin has also been pivotal to his team’s success in the recent games. Kings XI Punjab would be eyeing to register another win when they take on the Delhi Capitals.

 

Match details

 

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2019

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

League: Indian Premier League

Advertisement

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar


Venue Stats IPL

 

Total Matches- 70

Matches won batting first- 33

Matches won bowling first- 35

Average 1st Inns scores- 163

Average 2nd Inns scores- 149

Highest total recorded- 231/4 (20 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

Lowest total recorded- 66/10 (13.4 Ov) by DC vs MI

Highest score chased- 214/3 (17.3 Ov) by DC vs GL

Lowest score defended- 118/4 (11 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

 

 

Head-to-head Record

 

Total Matches- 23

Delhi Capitals – 09

Kings XI Punjab- 14

 

Team News

 

Delhi Capitals

  • Delhi Capitals might bring back Sandeep Lamichhane to replace Keemo Paul.
  • Colin Munro will keep his place ahead of Ingram.

Kings XI Punjab

  • The visitors are likely to go ahead with the same playing XI.

 

Squads

 

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

Kings XI Punjab

Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Lokesh Rahul, PrabhSimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh

 

Key Players

 

Delhi Capitals

  • Shikhar Dhawan
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Kagiso Rabada

Kings XI Punjab

  • Chris Gayle
  • KL Rahul
  • R. Ashwin

 

Probable Playing XI

 

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Tags:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin Shreyas Iyer Leisure Reading
Advertisement
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Match preview and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 37, DC vs KXIP - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 13, KXIP vs DC Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 37, DC vs KXIP: Match Preview and stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 37, DC vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview, Head to Head Records, Injury updates, Pitch report & Weather forecast - April 20th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: How the teams could line up
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 13, KXIP vs DC Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - April 1st, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, DC vs MI: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KXIP vs RR - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Yesterday
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35
RCB 50/1 (7.0 ov)
KKR
LIVE
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us