IPL 2019: DC vs KXIP - Venue stats, head-to-head records, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Pant will have a point to prove after his omission from the World Cup squad

After being hammered in their last game, Delhi Capitals are set to host Kings XI Punjab in the 37th fixture of the Indian Premier League. The hosts will be desperate to register another victory while the Punjab franchise must be feeling confident having defeated Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter. Both the teams will collide with each other for the second time in this season. Kings XI Punjab emerged victorious in that last meeting at Mohali by 14 runs.

Delhi Capitals are surely the dark horses in this season of the IPL who can go all the way to lift the title for the first time in franchise history. However, they were given a harsh reality check by the Mumbai Indians in their previous match when Delhi lost by a 40-run margin. Shreyas Iyer has been in fine form both with the bat and on-field captaincy. Apart from the skipper, the hosts possess one of the best core batting lineups in this league with likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Colin Munro. Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris have been the best bowling pair in the slog overs with their accurate bowling.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab has had a tumultuous start to this IPL campaign, but soon Ashwin & co bounced back to bring their campaign back on track. Having won five and lost 4 out of their nine league games, Kings XI Punjab has sealed the fourth spot in the points table. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have been instrumental in giving the visitors an explosive start in the powerplays. The skipper, Ravi Ashwin has also been pivotal to his team’s success in the recent games. Kings XI Punjab would be eyeing to register another win when they take on the Delhi Capitals.

Match details

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2019

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats IPL

Total Matches- 70

Matches won batting first- 33

Matches won bowling first- 35

Average 1st Inns scores- 163

Average 2nd Inns scores- 149

Highest total recorded- 231/4 (20 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

Lowest total recorded- 66/10 (13.4 Ov) by DC vs MI

Highest score chased- 214/3 (17.3 Ov) by DC vs GL

Lowest score defended- 118/4 (11 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

Head-to-head Record

Total Matches- 23

Delhi Capitals – 09

Kings XI Punjab- 14

Team News

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals might bring back Sandeep Lamichhane to replace Keemo Paul.

Colin Munro will keep his place ahead of Ingram.

Kings XI Punjab

The visitors are likely to go ahead with the same playing XI.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

Kings XI Punjab

Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Lokesh Rahul, PrabhSimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh

Key Players

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan

Shreyas Iyer

Kagiso Rabada

Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle

KL Rahul

R. Ashwin

Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami