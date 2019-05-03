×
IPL 2019: DC vs RR- Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and probable XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
92   //    03 May 2019, 14:53 IST

Rishabh Pant has not been performing in this season.
Rishabh Pant has not been performing in this season.

After being hammered by Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals will host Rajasthan Royals at Feroz Shah Kotla in another epic encounter. The hosts will be desperate to finish their league stage on a winning note, while on the other hand, Rajasthan will have to win this game anyhow to keep their playoff hopes alive. Both the teams will battle it out for the second time in this campaign. Delhi Capitals registered a six-wicket win over the Royals in Jaipur when both these two teams met last time.

Delhi Capitals have been the most impressive side in this edition of the Indian Premier League. This year after the renaming, Delhi is looking a different unit with the right combination of youth and experience. Having lost their previous match, Delhi Capitals would be eyeing to bounce back and secure the second spot in the points table. Currently, the home side is comfortably sitting in the third position with 16 league points in 12 outings. Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out for the remainder of the season which is a massive blow for the Capitals.

On the contrary, Rajasthan Royals are struggling to make it into the playoffs on the back of some sluggish performances. The visitors have not been clinical on the field and often succumbed under pressure in spite of playing some sensational cricket. With five wins and seven defeats in their thirteen league fixtures, Rajasthan Royals are precariously placed at the fifth spot with 13 points. The visitors were unlucky to miss out on two crucial points as their previous encounter was washed out. The Royals have to breach the Delhi fortress if they want to stay alive in this tournament.

 

Match Details

 

Date: Saturday, May 04, 2019

Time: 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats IPL

 

Total Matches- 69

Matches won batting first- 32

Matches won bowling first- 35

Average 1st Inns scores-163

Average 2nd Inns scores- 149

Highest total recorded- 231/4 (20 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

Lowest total recorded66/10 (13.4 Ov) by DC vs MI

Highest score chased- 214/3 (17.3 Ov) by DC vs GL

Lowest score defended- 118/4 (11 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

 

 

Head-to-head Record

 

Total Matches- 19

Delhi Capitals – 08

Rajasthan Royals- 11

 

Team News

 

Delhi Capitals

  • The hosts are likely to go ahead with the same starting lineup that lost against CSK.

Rajasthan Royals

  • Steve Smith has returned for the World Cup preparations, which means Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Royals.
  • Ashton Turner is likely to replace him in the starting lineup.

 

Squads

 

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steven Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, S Midhun, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Liam Livingstone, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ish Sodhi

 

Key Players

 

Delhi Capitals

  • Shikhar Dhawan
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Rishabh Pant

Rajasthan Royals

  • Sanju Samson
  • Liam Livingstone
  • Shreyas Gopal

 

Probable Playing XI

 

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Jagadeesha Suchith. 

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron

Tags:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Rajasthan Royals Ajinkya Rahane Shreyas Iyer IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
