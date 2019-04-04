IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: 3 moments that the fans are looking forward to the most

Delhi Capitals are coming off from a howler against KXIP where they lost seven wickets for eight runs to conceded defeat, despite appearing to be cruising towards victory at one stage. Sam Curran's hat-trick ensured that his performance would go in the record books, and DC ended up licking their wounds.

Speaking of record books and getting into them, SRH's opening combination this year knows a thing or do about breaking records. They have set IPL 2019 ablaze with their destructive batting, and their opening partnership of 185 runs against RCB is the highest ever opening partnership in the history of IPL.

The momentum will definitely be with SRH, who crushed RCB at Hyderabad in their last match. It was a complete team effort, with Mohammad Nabi demolishing RCB's batting lineup after a mammoth 231 was put on the board.

DC, on the other hand, would want to put on a complete show, and not collapse they way they did against KXIP.

There is a lot to look forward to in tonight's DC vs SRH clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. Here's a look at the events or moments that would excite the fans the most:

1. Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar return to form?

One point that is pretty evident in this IPL is the dip in form of SRH stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvneshwar has been unable to curtail the run flow at the fag end of the innings, the way he did in 2016 and 2017 for SRH.

The past one year has seen him play on and off for India, due to the frequent injuries he's had. That has clearly not helped his rhythm and confidence; it's quite evident that Bhuvneshwar is unable to execute the yorkers as he used to.

This could be partly attributed to the fact that he's been named skipper in Kane Williamson's absence. Is that affecting his game as a bowler? All it will take for a bowler of Bhuvneshwar's talent and skill to come to back to form is one good, incisive spell.

He won the Purple Cap in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the IPL, and so knows what it takes to perform in the pressure situations that the tournament demands. SRH fans would be hoping that Bhuvneshwar returns to form in the clash against Delhi Capitals tonight.

