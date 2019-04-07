IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets to register their 3rd win

Pavan Suresh

Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets in the 20th match of VIVO IPL 2019 played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to field first. It was a poor start for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they lost an early wicket of Parthiv Patel for just 9 runs. AB de Villiers played some lovely strokes and tried to put pressure back on the Delhi Capitals bowlers while Virat Kohli did not get enough strike. At the end of 6 overs, RCB were 40 for 2.

After the power play overs, Delhi Capitals bowlers continued to put pressure on Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen. AB de Villiers was dismissed for 17 runs and then Marcus Stoinis followed him for 15 off 17 balls. Moeen Ali showed his class with some big shots scoring 32 off 18 balls before Sandeep Lamichhane dismissed him.

Virat Kohli took on Lammichhane and Akshdeep Nath also contributed some useful runs. Kagiso Rabada got three wickets in the 18th over dismissing Virat Kohli, Akshdeep Nath, and Pawan Negi to restrict the run flow of RCB. Delhi Capitals restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 149 for 8.

Chasing the modest target of 150 runs to win, Tim Southee struck to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan in the very first over. Prithvi Shaw made the batting look easy while Iyer also played some lovely strokes to put pressure on RCB bowlers. At the end of 6 overs, Delhi Capitals were 53 for 1.

Pawan Negi got the breakthrough by dismissing Shaw for 28 runs. Shaw and Iyer added 69 runs for the 2nd wicket. Colin Ingram came to the crease and showed his class with some big hits. Delhi Capitals captain Iyer reached his half-century off 37 balls. Moeen Ali dismissed Colin Ingram for 22. Ingram and Iyer added 39 runs for the third wicket.

Iyer and Pant put another valuable partnership for the fourth wicket. Delhi Capitals lost three wickets at the end but eventually won the match by four wickets with seven balls to spare.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 152 for 6 in 18.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 67, Shaw 28, Navdeep Saini 2/24) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 149 for 8 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 41, Moeen Ali 32, Kagiso Rabada 4/21, Chris Morris 2/28) by 4 wickets.

