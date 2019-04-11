IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders

Kagiso Rabada (C) will hold the key against KKR (PC: iplt20.com)

The Kolkata Knight Riders tasted only their second defeat of the IPL 2019 season as they fell to a seven-wicket loss at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings. They will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they return to home turf and host the Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens tomorrow.

DC, on the other hand, will look to take in the positives from their thrilling Super Over win against the Knight Riders in the reverse fixture and pick up their fourth win in seven games.

Having endured a mixed bag of results thus far, the Delhi Capitals have chopped and changed their side and might look to make a couple of changes for this game. Here's a look at the Delhi Capitals' probable playing XI for the game against KKR.

Prithvi Shaw made quite an impression against the Knight Riders with a commanding 55-ball 99 when the two teams met earlier this season but since then, the youngster has failed to convert his starts into big scores, with just 39 runs from the last three games. With a high-scoring ground bound to favour the batters, Shaw will look to up his game and notch up a big score.

Shikhar Dhawan has not had the best of seasons thus far with just 152 runs from six games at a meagre strike rate of 116.03. But with acres of experience under his belt, the southpaw will be expected to get the Capitals off to a blazing start at the Eden Gardens.

Shreyas Iyer has proved to be Delhi's best batsman this season with a number of useful contributions that has fetched him 215 runs from six matches. With an ability to rotate the strike and hitting big, Iyer will have a big role to play.

Rishabh Pant has essayed his role as a finisher to excellent effect and is striking at 172.55 this season. With the Eden Gardens proving to be a batter's paradise, Pant's big-hitting will need to come to the fore.

Colin Ingram's credentials as a T20 big-hitter has helped the South African cement his place in the eleven but has not seen him strike the best of form thus far. However, with a lot of experience, Ingram can be backed for yet another game.

Axar Patel has bowled consistent line and lengths and at a meagre economy of just 6.53 this season. While the all-rounder just has three scalps from four games, his left-arm orthodox spin could be vital to restrict the likes of Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik.

Chris Morris has formed a terrific alliance with fellow speedster Kagiso Rabada and has made optimum use of the pace and bounce on offer from the seaming pitches this season. With six scalps from four games, Morris will be banked on to pile the pressure early on.

Harshal Patel could be drafted into the side at the expense of wrist-spin all-rounder Rahul Tewthia. With the spinner having hardly bowled, Harshal's pace and cutters could come to good use against KKR.

Kagiso Rabada has caused quite a few problems to the best of batsmen with his ability to swing the ball both ways at a searing pace. The Capitals' best bowler this season, Rabada will play a key role in restricting the KKR total.

Ishant Sharma has brought all his experience to the fore and has operated up front with a considerable amount of success. Yet another class exponent of the swinging ball, the lanky pacer will look to dent KKR up front.

Sandeep Lamichhane has used his variations cleverly this season and is a proven wicket-taking bowler in the T20 format. With the Russell-threat looming large, Lamichhane's control in the middle overs could have a direct impact on the outcome of the game.

Probable XI:

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishab Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane.

