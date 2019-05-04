IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Head to head stats at Feroz Shah Kotla

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 84 // 04 May 2019, 10:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer in DC vs RR matches at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 53rd match of the 2019 IPL at their home ground, Feroz Shah Kotla. Previously, seven matches have been played between these two teams at this ground with DC having a lead of 4-3 over RR.

At present DC lies in the third place in the points table in the 2019 IPL and have qualified for the plplayoffs. RR, on the other hand, needs to win this match to have any chance to make it to the playoffs. But even winning the match may not be enough as they will have to depend on the results of the RCB vs SRH and the MI vs KKR matches.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from DC vs RR matches at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Batting performances

196/6 scored by DC in IPL 2018 is the highest team total in Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

121 all out by RR in IPL 2010 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

171 runs scored by Ajinkya Rahane of RR is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

84* by Ajinkya Rahane in 2012 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground.

12 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground. All the half-centuries were scored by different players. No player has managed to score more than one half-century in matches between these two teams at this ground.

84 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Advertisement

7 sixes hit by Jos Buttler of RR is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

16 fours hit by Ajinkya Rahane is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

6 wickets taken by Amit Mishra of DC is the highest number of wickets by a player in Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

4/24 by Umesh Yadav of DC in IPL 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

4 dismissals by Dinesh Karthik playing for DC is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by David Warner of DC is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.