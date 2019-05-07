×
IPL 2019, Eliminator, DC vs SRH: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and probable XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
97   //    07 May 2019, 15:30 IST

Kagiso Rabada, the Purple Cap holder (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Kagiso Rabada, the Purple Cap holder (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to battle it out in the first eliminator of IPL 2019, to be played at Visakhapatnam. The Capitals will look to maintain their impressive winning run while the Sunrisers would hope to rediscover their early season form.

Delhi Capitals are looking like a reincarnated force, and have played some scintillating cricket in this campaign. Initially regarded as the underdogs, the Capitals have shown that they have the potential to clinch their maiden IPL title.

Delhi’s batting has been one of their major strengths this season, and they would be hoping for the same kind of dominant performance in this must-win match. That said, the absence of Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada could hurt them.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to find their feet in this edition of the IPL. Runners-up last year, they had to depend on other teams' results to qualify for the playoffs despite some sensational performances by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Their batting lineup has been inconsistent throughout this season, and despite the fact that Manish Pandey has regained his touch, the departures of Warner and Bairstow have hit them. Their bowling too is a worry, especially since Rashid Khan has not been taking too many wickets this season.

Match details

Date: Wednesday, 8 May 2019

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Head-to-head record

Total – 14

SRH – 9

DC - 5

Head-to-Head in Vizag

Total – 1

SRH – 0

DC - 1

Venue stats (IPL)

Matches won batting first – 22

Matches won bowling first – 34

Average 1st Inns score – 156

Average 2nd Inns score – 148

Highest total recorded – 223/3 (20 Ov) by CSK vs SRH

Lowest total recorded – 80/10 (19.1 Ov) by DC vs SRH

Highest score chased – 217/7 (19.5 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest score defended – 129/8 (20 Ov) by MI vs RPS

Team news

Delhi Capitals

Sandeep Lamichhane could replace Keemo Paul as the track will offer something for the spinners.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

- The home side is likely to bring in Deepak Hooda in place of Yusuf Pathan.

- Basil Thampi could make way for Sandeep Sharma in this fixture.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

 

Key players

Delhi Capitals

- Shikhar Dhawan

- Rishabh Pant

- Amit Mishra

Sunrisers Hyderabad

- Martin Guptill

- Manish Pandey

- Rashid Khan

Probable playing XI

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

