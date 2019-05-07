IPL 2019, Eliminator, DC vs SRH: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and probable XI
Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to battle it out in the first eliminator of IPL 2019, to be played at Visakhapatnam. The Capitals will look to maintain their impressive winning run while the Sunrisers would hope to rediscover their early season form.
Delhi Capitals are looking like a reincarnated force, and have played some scintillating cricket in this campaign. Initially regarded as the underdogs, the Capitals have shown that they have the potential to clinch their maiden IPL title.
Delhi’s batting has been one of their major strengths this season, and they would be hoping for the same kind of dominant performance in this must-win match. That said, the absence of Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada could hurt them.
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to find their feet in this edition of the IPL. Runners-up last year, they had to depend on other teams' results to qualify for the playoffs despite some sensational performances by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.
Their batting lineup has been inconsistent throughout this season, and despite the fact that Manish Pandey has regained his touch, the departures of Warner and Bairstow have hit them. Their bowling too is a worry, especially since Rashid Khan has not been taking too many wickets this season.
Match details
Date: Wednesday, 8 May 2019
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
League: Indian Premier League
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Head-to-head record
Total – 14
SRH – 9
DC - 5
Head-to-Head in Vizag
Total – 1
SRH – 0
DC - 1
Venue stats (IPL)
Matches won batting first – 22
Matches won bowling first – 34
Average 1st Inns score – 156
Average 2nd Inns score – 148
Highest total recorded – 223/3 (20 Ov) by CSK vs SRH
Lowest total recorded – 80/10 (19.1 Ov) by DC vs SRH
Highest score chased – 217/7 (19.5 Ov) by RR vs DCG
Lowest score defended – 129/8 (20 Ov) by MI vs RPS
Team news
Delhi Capitals
Sandeep Lamichhane could replace Keemo Paul as the track will offer something for the spinners.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- The home side is likely to bring in Deepak Hooda in place of Yusuf Pathan.
- Basil Thampi could make way for Sandeep Sharma in this fixture.
Squads
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma
Key players
Delhi Capitals
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Rishabh Pant
- Amit Mishra
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Martin Guptill
- Manish Pandey
- Rashid Khan
Probable playing XI
Delhi Capitals
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma