IPL 2019: Eliminator, DC vs SRH - Match Preview, Predicted Playing XI, and Key Players

Who will stay alive in this tournament? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Indian Premier League 2019 has entered its business-end and on May 8th, the action becomes even tense as the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad battle it out for a place in the Qualifier 2.

Third-placed Delhi will head into the game on the back of a thumping win over the Rajasthan Royals, while SRH made the cut even after losing their last two games by virtue of having a higher net run rate than KKR and the Kings XI Punjab.

This high-octane clash will take place in Visakhapatnam and both these sides, who have fought their way into the playoffs, will want to move one step closer to realizing their dream of winning the title.

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer has led this young Delhi side very well. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Batting

Key Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant

The young batting unit of the Delhi Capitals have done a remarkable job this season and they have somehow got the runs whenever the team needed them. Shikhar Dhawan has come into his element after a slow start and he will be key against his former side.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer too has played a couple of match-winning knocks and has led from the front, while Rishabh Pant has finished off games and played a key role in their victory over RR. Colin Ingram has curbed his aggressive nature throughout this season to deliver not-so- convincing performances and he has to come good in this match.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Trent Boult, Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma

Delhi Capitals have been dealt a huge blow as their star player Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the season due to an injury. Yet, the side gave a resounding statement as they bundled out the RR batsmen in their last group stage game. Ishant Sharma's expertise with the new ball will be key against the SRH top order which looks unsettled, post the departure of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Amit Mishra too has continued with his brilliant IPL record, and the leg-spinner will be crucial once again as he has to bundle out SRH's inexperienced middle order. In the absence of Rabada, another world class bowler, Trent Boult has filled his shoes and the left-arm quick will look to rattle the opposition with his zingy, fiery deliveries.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan,Shreyas Iyer(C), Rishabh Pant(WK), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH have made it through to the playoffs by a fine margin. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Batting

Key Batsmen: Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson

SRH have found a new enforcer in Manish Pandey, whose timely return to form has somehow made up for the absence of Warner and Bairstow. Saha has played a couple of fiery cameos but he is due a big knock and can deliver one on the biggest possible stage.

Pandey needs to continue in the same vein and skipper Kane Williamson, who returned to form with a fine knock of 70 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, needs to lead from the front. Vijay Shankar too is a powerful presence in the middle order and if Martin Guptill fires at the top, SRH can make a big score in this match.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Mohammad Nabi, Khaleel Ahmed and Rashid Khan

SRH's bowling hasn't been what it used to be last season and if they want to go back to their prime, now might be the best time to do it. Mohammad Nabi will be the main weapon for them in Visakhapatnam, which has been an off-spinner's paradise and he will look to get a couple of early wickets and put the pressure on Delhi's young batting unit.

Khaleel Ahmed has made a huge impact since he has featured in the side and has been a strike bowler picking up wickets whenever he has come on. Rashid Khan will undoubtedly be a force to reckon with and how Delhi handle his four overs could decide the fate of the match.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(C), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma