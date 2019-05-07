IPL 2019, Eliminator, DC vs SRH: Why Delhi Capitals will win the match

Delhi Capitals (Image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals made the headlines before the IPL 2019 season even began when they announced that they were changing their franchise's name, outfit and logo. This move seemed to be the game-changer for the Delhi team as they qualified for the play-offs after a huge gap of 6 years.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side was unlucky to finish on the third position in the points table as they had the same number of points as Chennai Super Kings and table toppers Mumbai Indians. However, the net run rate factor did not work in Delhi's favor which means that they will now have to win two matches to make it to the final.

Their first opponent on their road to the IPL final will be Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team that finished with 6 points fewer than the Capitals. Also, the two main cornerstones of the Orange Army, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, are no longer with the team. Thus, the Delhi Capitals will face a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad at Vizag.

Though Delhi will not have the services of Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada, their bowling attack came to the party in their previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals. The Delhi batsmen are in fine form as well, and most would expect big match player Shikhar Dhawan to perform well in the Eliminator.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batting department completely relies on the shoulders of Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey. And with the quality bowlers that Delhi have in their side, even Williamson and Pandey may find it hard to get going.

All of SRH's bowlers have been conceding runs at an alarming rate this season, and Delhi have big hitters like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford who can take the advantage of their opponent's weakness.

Thus, with all the things in Delhi's favor, expect them to reach the 2nd Qualifier with a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.