IPL 2019 Final: 3 Mumbai Indians players to watch out for

Sachin Iyer FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 388 // 08 May 2019, 19:31 IST

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

IPL 2019 has reached its business end, with the winner set to be crowned within a few days. After 56 fascinating matches featuring intense competition, the top four teams in the points table – Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad got into the playoffs.

The first qualifier saw Mumbai crushing Chennai and cruising towards the final. Now the winner of the DC vs SRH match will face CSK in the second qualifier to determine MI's opponent in the final.

It has been a great year for the Mumbai Indians as they finished the group stages in the top position with nine wins from 14 games. Rather than a single match winner, the MI have had many names – big and small - which have contributed to their successful journey.

Let us look at the three key players to watch out for in the final clash.

1. Hardik Pandya

With 386 runs and 14 wickets from 15 matches, Hardik Pandya is a strong contender for the Most Valuable Player award this season, along with Andre Russell. Pandya has been scoring runs at a deadly strike rate of 195, and his 34-ball 91 was one of the best innings of the season.

Pandya has also been useful with the ball for Mumbai Indians in many games. His best spell was 3/20 against the Chennai Super Kings.

Pandya will undoubtedly be the most important player to watch out for in the final of IPL 2019.

2. Jasprit Bumrah

As expected, the No. 1 ranked bowler in ODIs has been brilliant throughout the season for Mumbai Indians. He has scalped 17 wickets from 15 matches at an excellent economy rate of 6.80.

Bumrah's performance in the crucial Super Over against Sunrisers Hyderabad reinforced his superiority in the death overs. It is almost certain that he will be the bowling trump card for Mumbai Indians when they turn out for the ultimate game.

3. Quinton de Kock

The South African wicket-keeper batsman is having a fantastic IPL season. He has scored 500 runs from 15 games so far, and is currently fourth in the Orange Cap list.

There have been four 50+ scores from De Kock's bat this season, with a classy 81 against the Rajasthan Royals being his highest score. Mumbai Indians will be expecting another solid innings from the southpaw during the final clash.