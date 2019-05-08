×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019 Final: 3 Mumbai Indians players to watch out for

Sachin Iyer
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
388   //    08 May 2019, 19:31 IST

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

IPL 2019 has reached its business end, with the winner set to be crowned within a few days. After 56 fascinating matches featuring intense competition, the top four teams in the points table – Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad got into the playoffs.

The first qualifier saw Mumbai crushing Chennai and cruising towards the final. Now the winner of the DC vs SRH match will face CSK in the second qualifier to determine MI's opponent in the final.

It has been a great year for the Mumbai Indians as they finished the group stages in the top position with nine wins from 14 games. Rather than a single match winner, the MI have had many names – big and small - which have contributed to their successful journey.

Let us look at the three key players to watch out for in the final clash.

1. Hardik Pandya

With 386 runs and 14 wickets from 15 matches, Hardik Pandya is a strong contender for the Most Valuable Player award this season, along with Andre Russell. Pandya has been scoring runs at a deadly strike rate of 195, and his 34-ball 91 was one of the best innings of the season.

Pandya has also been useful with the ball for Mumbai Indians in many games. His best spell was 3/20 against the Chennai Super Kings.

Pandya will undoubtedly be the most important player to watch out for in the final of IPL 2019.

2. Jasprit Bumrah

As expected, the No. 1 ranked bowler in ODIs has been brilliant throughout the season for Mumbai Indians. He has scalped 17 wickets from 15 matches at an excellent economy rate of 6.80.

Bumrah's performance in the crucial Super Over against Sunrisers Hyderabad reinforced his superiority in the death overs. It is almost certain that he will be the bowling trump card for Mumbai Indians when they turn out for the ultimate game.

Advertisement

3. Quinton de Kock

The South African wicket-keeper batsman is having a fantastic IPL season. He has scored 500 runs from 15 games so far, and is currently fourth in the Orange Cap list.

There have been four 50+ scores from De Kock's bat this season, with a classy 81 against the Rajasthan Royals being his highest score. Mumbai Indians will be expecting another solid innings from the southpaw during the final clash.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah Hardik Pandya
Advertisement
IPL 2019: 3 Mumbai Indians players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 3 Mumbai Indians all-rounders over the years
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 5 players who played for India in T20Is after impressing for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Bowlers that can help Mumbai Indians win against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 6 reasons why the Mumbai Indians squad looks formidable
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Team battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Players to watch out from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, MI vs SRH: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, MI vs KKR: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Five reasons behind Mumbai Indians qualifying for the finals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 109/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr
SRH 160/8 (20.0 ov)
RR 161/3 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
SRH VS RR live score
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr
DC 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs
DC VS RCB live score
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr
KKR 232/2 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 34 runs
KKR VS MI live score
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr
SRH 212/6 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 45 runs
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr
RCB 62/7 (5.0 ov)
RR 41/1 (3.2 ov)
No Result
RCB VS RR live score
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May
CSK 179/4 (20.0 ov)
DC 99/10 (16.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 80 runs
CSK VS DC live score
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May
MI 162/5 & 9/0 (0.3 ov)
SRH 162/6 & 8/2 (0.4 ov)
Match Tied (Mumbai Indians won the one-over eliminator)
MI VS SRH live score
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May
KXIP 183/6 (20.0 ov)
KKR 185/3 (18.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets
KXIP VS KKR live score
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May
RR 115/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 121/5 (16.1 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May
SRH 175/7 (20.0 ov)
RCB 178/6 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May
CSK 170/5 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 173/4 (18.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May
KKR 133/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 134/1 (16.1 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 9 wickets
KKR VS MI live score
Qualifier 1 | Yesterday
CSK 131/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 132/4 (18.3 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets
CSK VS MI live score
Eliminator
SRH 127/4 (17.0 ov)
DC
LIVE
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
SRH VS DC live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 10 May, 02:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
TBC
CSK VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 12 May, 02:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
TBC
MI VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us