IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK: Twitter hails Jasprit Bumrah for his great sportsmanship act

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.33K // 13 May 2019, 12:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jasprit Bumrah - Imagey Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

It was the clash of the heavyweights as the Mumbai Indians took on the Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2019. Mumbai's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. MI posted a below-par total of 149 runs. In reply, Chennai got off to a good start and were looking all set to clinch the trophy for the fourth time. However, a flurry of wickets in the middle overs brought Mumbai back into the game.

Some big hits by Shane Watson towards the end brought Chennai at the cusp of victory. Needing just 18 runs from the last two overs, Rohit threw the ball to his main weapon - Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian pacer began well and got Dwayne Bravo caught behind off the second ball of his over to pick up his 19th IPL wicket of the season. The next three balls went for just four runs and Mumbai were right back in it. Bumrah bowled a back of the length ball and Ravindra Jadeja missed with an attempted cut. However, to everyone's dismay, Quinton De Kock couldn't judge the trajectory of the ball and it went through his gloves for four vital bye runs. Everyone within the Mumbai camp were left stunned as the equation was reduced to just needed runs needed off the last over.

This is where we got to see an amazing act of sportsmanship by India's speedster Bumrah. Despite letting through what looked like a regulation take, Bumrah showed no signs of anger and instead went upto De Kock, wrapped his arms around the South African’s shoulders and consoled him with a broad smile. The incident showed that Bumrah has a heart of gold to go with an ice cool mind. It was all happy for MI at the end as they won the game by a single run to win their fourth IPL trophy.

Twitter was full of appreciation towards Bumrah's briliant gesture in such a tense game. Let us look at some of the top tweets.

My respect for Bumrah just went up enormously. After that shot of his conversation with de Kock. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019

Bumrah after Chahar Dropped Watson & de Kock conceding 4 byes.



He just smiled. Lesser bowlers would have lost their cool & abused players.



He conceded just 8 runs in 2 death overs. That's why Bumrah is the best in the world.



India is lucky to have him.#MIvCSK #IPL2019Final pic.twitter.com/NuZuenUX7y — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) May 12, 2019

Not just a great bowler. But a great human being too. This moment is actually what makes Bumrah a champion. pic.twitter.com/EIMxeC9t17 — A (@BhokalTweet) May 12, 2019

Dhoni being captain cool behind the stumps is credible. But being fast bowler cool, humble, mature is exceptional. Bumrah had a catch dropped off bus bowling and he smiled at the fielder. Keeper conceded a bye in the all important 19th over and he put a hand on his head. — cricBC (@cricBC) May 12, 2019

Favourite moment from the match - Bumrah goes and talks to De Kock after he failed to collect the ball. Bumrah is remarkable athlete and gem of a person. #IPL2019Final pic.twitter.com/W4iJJ53RiL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2019

Advertisement

Brilliant calmness under pressure from Mumbai. Bumrah's gesture when De Kock missed the last ball and it went for 4 Byes showed his maturity and calmness and Rohit also handled the pressure extremely well. Well tried Chennai. But congratulations Mumbai on a 4th title #MIvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 12, 2019

This is the moment. There can be only one Bumrah in the 🌍. pic.twitter.com/zRnXXidvyg — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2019

When de Kock’s miss off Bumrah cost Mumbai Indians 4 byes in the penultimate over, the final seemed lost. And then this happened. There’s the average international sportsman, and then there’s Bumrah. Class. #VivoIPLFinal pic.twitter.com/O6yFKBjY1x — Ajesh Ramachandran (@Edged_and_taken) May 12, 2019

If you’re a young player and looking at Bumrah as an idol, don’t just look at his bowling. Look closely at his reaction to De Kock and Chahar’s slip ups. It’s not just the game you play, it’s how you play the game 🙌 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 12, 2019

Bumrah really earned my full respect today _/\_ pic.twitter.com/p2PgPJ4VDR — Shashank Thala (@Chingakutty) May 12, 2019

Bumrah is a champion. He went upto Quinton and calmed him down. Champion bowler. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 12, 2019

Bumrah is the best we can ever get. Man how was he so calm when the catches were getting dropped and even after those misfields, smiling, supporting the others. SO MATURE! @Jaspritbumrah93 love him! 💙 — Diya (@TheCricketGirll) May 12, 2019