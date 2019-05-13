IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK: Twitter hails Jasprit Bumrah for his great sportsmanship act
It was the clash of the heavyweights as the Mumbai Indians took on the Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2019. Mumbai's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. MI posted a below-par total of 149 runs. In reply, Chennai got off to a good start and were looking all set to clinch the trophy for the fourth time. However, a flurry of wickets in the middle overs brought Mumbai back into the game.
Some big hits by Shane Watson towards the end brought Chennai at the cusp of victory. Needing just 18 runs from the last two overs, Rohit threw the ball to his main weapon - Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian pacer began well and got Dwayne Bravo caught behind off the second ball of his over to pick up his 19th IPL wicket of the season. The next three balls went for just four runs and Mumbai were right back in it. Bumrah bowled a back of the length ball and Ravindra Jadeja missed with an attempted cut. However, to everyone's dismay, Quinton De Kock couldn't judge the trajectory of the ball and it went through his gloves for four vital bye runs. Everyone within the Mumbai camp were left stunned as the equation was reduced to just needed runs needed off the last over.
This is where we got to see an amazing act of sportsmanship by India's speedster Bumrah. Despite letting through what looked like a regulation take, Bumrah showed no signs of anger and instead went upto De Kock, wrapped his arms around the South African’s shoulders and consoled him with a broad smile. The incident showed that Bumrah has a heart of gold to go with an ice cool mind. It was all happy for MI at the end as they won the game by a single run to win their fourth IPL trophy.
Twitter was full of appreciation towards Bumrah's briliant gesture in such a tense game. Let us look at some of the top tweets.