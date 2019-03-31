IPL 2019: Five Indian bowlers to watch out for

His rise to the top has been impressive

IPL 2019 began amidst a yellow wave when Chennai Super Kings took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the tournament. One might think T20 cricket is all about big hitting, and entertainment, but bowlers play a vital role in making the game a success. Over the years, the bowlers who were able to adapt to different situations at different times have emerged successful in the short history of the format.

Even in the storied yet brief history of IPL, there have been matches which were won because of just sheer brilliance by the bowler, and it has now become important for a side to have a potent bowling attack to counter the batsmen.

The league has unearthed many talents during the course of its run which includes both the Indian as well as the overseas players who went on to become one of the best in the game.

Here in this IPL too, there are many Indian bowlers to watch out. The first week saw several controversies and nail-biting finishes, and as we enter the 2nd week, we will look at the players to watch out for.

#5 Jaydev Unadkat - Rajasthan Royals

Jaydev Unadkat has something to prove this time around

Jaydev Unadkat had a torrid time last time around with the ball after having an impressive outing for the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 edition in which he emerged as the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament. This prompted the Rajasthan Royals to buy him a hefty price of ₹11 crore in IPL 2018 auctions.

However, the left-arm seamer couldn't quite live up to the standards he had set for himself, and his form was dismal in IPL 2018. The team management decided to release him ahead of the IPL 2019 auctions. However, they bought him again for a whopping ₹8 crore which was relatively less than the previous one.

He has had a good domestic season, and the Royals would hope that he will be able to replicate the faith shown by them for a second consecutive year. A good outing for him will be highly beneficial for the Rahane led side.

