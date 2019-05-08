IPL 2019: Five reasons behind Mumbai Indians qualifying for the finals

Mumbai Indians have already won three IPL titles (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

The IPL playoffs of the 12th edition are underway and we have our first finalist, the Mumbai Indians. This team is the joint most successful IPL franchise and look all set to continue their legacy of winning the cup every alternate year.

Finishing on the top of the table, Mumbai Indians who are known as slow starters, peaked early this season. Their team is not a playing XI, but a winning XI. Unlike many other teams, this team is filled with match-winners. One comfortably covers-up for the other on his off-day.

There are many factors that have resulted in Mumbai Indians being in such a good position this season, and here are five such reasons that helped the cause of the three-time champions.

#5 Clever trades in the pre-season window

Jayant Yadav and de Kock were brought in from different teams (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians executed two trades when the trade windows were open before the season started. One became their highest run-getter of the season, Quinton de Kock. The South African wicket-keeper batsman has over 500 runs this season. He was brought into this side from the Royal Challengers Bangalore and this was without giving away any player to the RCB.

Another trade was done with the Delhi Capitals when Jayant Yadav was bought into the side. Here too, Mumbai did not have to give in any of their players, neither did they have to overspend at the auction.

This smart trading was without losing any player, Mumbai brought in two players with international experience, can be considered a big bargain. Both of them have done enough to justify their presence in the side.

De Kock has been the trade of the season for Mumbai Indians. He has complimented Rohit Sharma very well, playing aggressive cricket while Rohit took time to settle in before going hard. Yadav too, in the limited opportunities given to him, has done a fair bit of what has been expected out of him.

These trades have benefitted MI for sure.

