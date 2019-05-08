IPL 2019: Flop XI of the group stage

Ben Stokes had a poor season for RR. Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com

IPL 2019 is nearing its climax. After 56 hard-fought league games, the tournament has entered the playoff stage. Mumbai Indians finished on the top of the table followed by Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Coming to the performances of the players, surprisingly, only one Indian batsman feature's in the top five list of run-getters. For the Purple Cap, top two are overseas players. While some surprising domestic and overseas players flourished in the tournament, some of the prominent and experienced players had a poor season.

Note:- All stats in this article are until the group stage games. Playoff games are not considered.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Flop XI of the IPL 2019 group stage.

Openers: Prithvi Shaw and Shane Watson

Shane Watson in action for CSK, Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com

After making a stunning entry into the international arena, Prithvi Shaw has gone quiet ever since. The 19-year-old scored 292 runs for Delhi Capitals at an average of 20.85 and a strike rate of 132. Apart from the 99 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shaw had a poor IPL campaign. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, Shaw failed to convert starts into big scores. Given he is only 19, Shaw has a great future with DC.

Barring a match-winning 96 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shane Watson had a quiet IPL season. The former Australian international has scored 258 runs in 14 matches at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 121. He doesn’t bowl these days and if not for MS Dhoni, Watson would have been dropped halfway through the season. His failings has put a lot of pressure on the CSK middle order. He is 37 and CSK will need to find a good replacement for him next season.

