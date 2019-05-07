IPL 2019: Four players CSK might release before next season

(Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings have simply been one of the most consistent and successful franchises in the history of Indian Premier League. Despite having a lot of out-of-favour cricketers like Suresh Raina, Sam Billings and Scott Kuggeleijn in their side, they have managed to make it to the play-offs comfortably.

Despite being the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season, their middle-order has completely faltered and have failed to make much of an impact. Much to their dismay, a lot of high profile players and proven performers including Shane Watson, Raina, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu have not lived up to the expectations. They have been hugely reliant on their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has single-handedly led from the front.

As a lot of CSK cricketers have flopped this season, the management could release the under-performing cricketers and revamp the squad completely. On that note, we take a look at the players who could be released by Chennai Super Kings.

#4 Kedar Jadhav

(Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Kedar Jadhav, the 34-year-old multi-utility cricketer from Pune has clearly been one of the weakest links in CSK's middle-order batting department. Jadhav has been highly backed by the CSK team management as he has started in all the 14 matches.

Donning the role of a specialist batsman in the squad, Jadhav has not managed more than 162 runs at a paltry average of 18 and strike-rate of 95.85. He has not fared well in the field and has also dropped plenty of catches in the tournament. Also, he has not bowled a single over in the history of Indian Premier League.

Moreover, Jadhav is an injury-prone cricketer and he has also been ruled out for the remainder of the IPL this season due to an injury he suffered while fielding against Kings XI Punjab. With neither age nor form on his side, Jadhav could well be released by the Southerners.

1 / 4 NEXT