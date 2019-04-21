IPL 2019: Iyer and Dhawan lead Delhi Capitals to a comprehensive win over Kings XI Punjab

After being crushed by Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals registered a thrilling 5 wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in the 37th match of VIVO IPL 2019 played at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi, on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to field first. KL Rahul played two lovely strokes before Sandeep Lammichhane dismissed him for 12 runs. Chris Gayle looked in sensational form with huge hits putting pressure on the DC bowlers. Mayank Agarwal was soon dismissed cheaply for 2 runs. At the end of six overs, Kings XI Punjab had scored 50 for 2.

After the power play overs, Gayle showed his class with the bat whereas David Miller could not score many runs as he was dismissed for 7 by Axar Patel. It was an amazing display of batting by the hard-hitting West Indies batsman as he reached his fifty off 25 balls. Gayle and Mandeep Singh added 45 runs for the 4th wicket. As things were looking dangerous for Delhi Capitals, a combined effort by Colin Ingram and Patel dismissed Gayle for 69.

Lammichhane then dismissed Sam Curran in the same over to put pressure on Kings XI Punjab batting line up. Axar Patel got the wicket of Mandeep Singh for 30 off 27 balls. Harpreet Brar played a quick-fire cameo remaining not out on 20 off 16 balls which helped Kings XI Punjab post a total of 163 for 7 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 164 runs to win, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw got the team off to a flying start, adding 24 runs. Shaw was run out by Mandeep Singh for 13 runs. Dhawan and the DC captain Iyer played with positive intent and put pressure on Kings XI Punjab bowlers. At the end of six overs, Delhi Capitals had raced to 60 for 1.

After the power play overs, both the batsmen took singles and hit boundaries at regular intervals. Dhawan reached his fifty off 36 balls. Viljoen got the breakthrough by dismissing him for 56. Dhawan and Iyer added 92 runs for the 2nd wicket. Rishabh Pant failed again he played a bad stroke, being dismissed for 6 runs. Colin Ingram scored a quick fire 19 off 9 balls before being bowled by Shami. Axar Patel was run out the next ball.

Iyer reached his fifty off 45 balls and hit the winning runs. Delhi Capitals won the match by 5 wickets with 2 balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals 166 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 58*, Shikhar Dhawan 56, Shami 1/21, Viljoen 2/39) beat Kings XI Punjab 163 for 7 in 20 overs (Chris Gayle 69, Mandeep Singh 30, Brar 20*, Sandeep Lamichhane 3/40, Rabada 2/23) by 5 wickets.