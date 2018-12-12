IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab's needs and likely strategy at the auction

The Universe Boss would be key to Punjab's fortunes

Possible Buys: Axar Patel, Shiva Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Sarafraz Khan, Shivam Dubey, Ashton Turner, Sheldon Jackson, Hardus Viljoen, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell

Expected Combination:

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Overseas All-rounder, Indian All-rounder, Ravichandran Ashwin, AJ Tye, Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Zadran

Kings XI Punjab have been stuck in a limbo ever since their emphatic performance in the first edition of the IPL where the likes of Shaun Marsh were utterly brilliant. Glenn Maxwell took them to wonderland in the 2014 edition when he spanked CSK, SRH and RR, which rekindled the 2008 memories. Alas, these remain the only times that KXIP actually made inroads during an IPL auction.

They have always underperformed at the auctions and that can be seen in the number of players that have stuck with them throughout their IPL careers. David Miller and the recently released Axar Patel seemed to be the ones that defined KXIP. In the 2018 auctions, KXIP went big with signings of KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin and Andrew Tye. The team seemingly had it all! A swashbuckling opening pair, dependable Indian batsmen in Agarwal, Nair and Manoj Tiwary, a fearsome death bowler in Andrew Tye and a mystery entity in Mujeeb Ur-Rehman. Inspite of all the optimism, KXIP failed towards the end and finished seventh.

Ashton Turner would be a valuable asset with his multi-dimensional skills

KXIP have the highest available balance amongst the eight franchises with INR 36.20 crores but have a daunting task of filling up as many as 11 Indian slots and four overseas ones. While the team seemed to have earmarked Chris Gayle, David Miller, Andrew Tye and Mujeeb to be their designated overseas players, their supposed unavailability throughout the tournament would be a key issue to look up to. Hazratullah Zazai, who smashed six sixes of an over just recently, would be an apt replacement for Chris Gayle. Ashton Turner could be a valuable asset for the Kings with exceptional batting, bowling and fielding skills. With spots in availability in the middle order, he could even serve the purpose of a part-time bowler to perfection.

Hardus Viljoen, who was recently adjudged the Player of the T10 League, would be on their radar as well to serve back up or even possibly play alongside AJ Tye.

Indian bowlers are on KXIP's agenda with the release of Barinder Sran and Mohit Sharma. Youngsters, Ishan Porel, Mohit Jangra and even India A pacer Prithviraj Yarra would be of good value.

Axar Patel's release came as a shocker to many but was maybe the most sensible decision of all as Patel was eating up a huge chunk of KXIP's budget. Expect them to get him back for a cheaper price.

Sarfaraz could be a very good long-term option

Indian batting talent would also be looked into with the likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Prabhsimran Singh and Shivam Dubey available for the taking.

Ashwin would also want an all-rounder after KXIP traded Marcus Stoinis for Mandeep Singh. Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford or even Fabian Allen, all of whom would be available for the entire season, would be valuable assets.

The auctions that follow a mega-auction are always tricky. Even more for a team that hasn't figured out their best combination and lacks the much-desired X-factor in the team. Expect KXIP to go all out with Mike Hesson in-charge of KXIP at the auctions.

