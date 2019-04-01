IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Match preview and predicted XI

Kagiso Rabada showed his class in the Super Over to take his side over the line

After a sensational win in their previous encounter, Kings XI Punjab are set to host Delhi Capitals at Mohali for another intriguing IPL 2019 contest. The Kings XI will try to tame the young guns while being aided by home comforts, while the visitors will be determined to keep their winning form going.

In their previous match, against Mumbai Indians, Punjab opted to field first and allowed Mumbai to post 176 runs on the board. In reply, Punjab’s top three batsmen did the bulk of the scoring to chase the total down with eight balls to spare.

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have given the hosts some good starts so far in the tournament, and the middle order has then capitalized. Ravichandran Ashwin has led his team tremendously well in this campaign, and many believe Punjab have the potential to go all the way to the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals on their part are also on a roll after their nail-biting finish against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Kagiso Rabada bowled a sensational Super Over to take the Capitals over the line by four runs.

With Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting at the helm, the visitors have looked a different side in their blue outfits. The team is filled with emerging young talents like Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer along with seasoned campaigners like Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra and Chris Morris, making them a complete team.

The Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals (previously Daredevils) rivalry has seen some electrifying contests in the past, and today's game promises to be another.

Match details

Date: Monday, April 01, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Advertisement

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Ground stats (IPL)

Total Matches: 50

Matches won batting first: 22

Matches won bowling first: 28

Average 1st Inns score: 165

Average 2nd Inns score: 154

Highest total recorded: 240/5 (20 Ov) by CSK vs KXIP

Lowest total recorded: 67/10 (17.1 Ov) by DC vs KXIP

Highest score chased: 194/6 (20 Ov) by KXIP vs DCG

Lowest score defended: 106/6 (10 Ov) by KXIP vs RCB

Team news

Kings XI Punjab

They are likely to go ahead with an unchanged playing XI.

Delhi Capitals

- The visitors could make a few changes depending upon the pitch.

- Trent Boult might come back in place of S Lamichhane.

- Harshal Patel could make way for Axar Patel.

Squads

Kings XI Punjab

Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ankush Bains, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Key players

Kings XI Punjab

- Lokesh Rahul

- Chris Gayle

- Andrew Tye

Delhi Capitals

- Prithvi Shaw

- Rishabh Pant

- Kagiso Rabada

Probable playing XI

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra.

Advertisement