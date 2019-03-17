IPL 2019: KKR's strongest playing XI for their first game against SRH

DK will want his team to come away with the points in their first match

IPL fever is here! The familiar pangs of joy which strike us when the world's premier T20 tournament will be felt a couple of weeks earlier as the tournament is set to start on 23rd March with a star-studded encounter between CSK and RCB. The chatter on the teams' strengths and weaknesses has begun and so have the experts who dissect each team and their best combinations and their chance in making the playoffs.

After the opener between CSK and RCB, another big match is scheduled to take place the next day at 4:00 pm at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, as the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the sides made it to the playoffs last year and the Sunrisers beat the Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 to make it to the finals. The Knight Riders will be looking to exact revenge.

SRH will be without star player Kane Williamson for the start of the season while KKR will be missing the services of young pace guns Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti for the entire season and it might hamper their progress.

Let's take a look at KKR's Strongest Playing XI for their first game against SRH.

Openers: Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine (All-Rounder)

Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine

The opening pair of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine is expected to be maintained for their first game against SRH.

Narine scored 279 runs in BPL 2019 and was in good form with the ball too and can continue with his spot at the top as a pinch hitter. He will later be expected to don a more important role with the ball. The spinners will have to play a more pivotal role since their pace attack has been dented.

Lynn was good playing for Brisbane Heat but consistency was his issue. He wasn't able to open up on the off-side due to his shoulder issues last season but with his fitness levels high, we can see a much better performance from Lynn and he'll look to get some runs under his belt in the first match.