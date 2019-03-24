IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH: Top 5 players to watch out for

Aanchal Ruchira FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 433 // 24 Mar 2019, 15:54 IST

Time for a showdown

The Kolkata Knight Riders meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad today in what we hope should be an exciting match. With the lackluster opening provided by CSK vs RCB, a tooth and nail fight to the finish is definitely what is needed to amp up the excitement for this IPL season.

Kolkata Knight Riders would be out for revenge after getting kicked off the tournament by the Sunrisers in the playoffs last year. However, KKR does hold a better record in their faceoffs so far having won 9 out of the 15 matches the teams have faced off in.

It would be interesting to see how the match plays out in yet another spin-friendly team line up. While Knight Riders can boast of players like Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, and Sunil Narine, Sunrisers can proudly claim to have Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, and Shahbaz Nadeem in their corner.

With a win crucial for either side, we take a look at the five players that could change the game for their respective teams in the faceoff.

#5 Sunil Narine (KKR)

Will Narine spin this victory for KKR?

Sunil Narine has proven his worth time and again in IPL history. He is arguably the most successful IPL spinner of all time. This is not just a mere boast but fact, backed up by evidence, as he has won Player of the Tournament twice in 2012 and 2018 respectively.

He led KKR to the 2012 title win with his fantastic bowling. That is not all though, as he is also a hard-hitting batsman, gathering 357 runs in 16 matches besides taking 17 wickets in 2018.

This would be a comeback for Narine who missed out on the PSL due to a finger injury. He might very well be the man that leads KKR to another victory, whether by stopping batsmen with his outlandish bowling style or amassing run with his newfound confidence with the bat.

