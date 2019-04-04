IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Narine is expected to make a return

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to get back to winning ways when they take on a sinking Royal Challengers Bangalore side at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

The Knight Riders were without their talisman Sunil Narine against Delhi Capitals, but almost pulled off a shock win in a game that had to ultimately be decided via a Super Over.

The Royal Challengers, on the other hand, are on the brink of elimination just four games into the tournament, with all the optimism surrounding the side at the start of the season quickly vanishing.

KKR will definitely fancy their chances of securing the two points, and here's how they could line up for the clash:

Openers: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn

Narine is expected to make a return after missing the previous game due to injury. The West Indian has struggled with the ball this season, but has notched a quickfire --- with the bat and will look to come good against the weakest bowling attack in the competition.

He will partner Chris Lynn, who has looked scratchy across the three games thus far, at the top of the order. Lynn likes pace on the ball and he will get that at the Chinnaswamy. Throw in the small boundaries and flat deck, and Lynn will be looking to tee off from the get-go.

Middle Order: Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill

Rana has been in sublime form for KKR this season, with two half-centuries to his name already. Anchoring the innings in the middle-overs alongside Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa, he allows the likes of Russell and co. a free rein to attack the bowling.

Shubman Gill hasn't been afforded too many opportunities to impress, but he will be expected to step up when the time comes.

All-rounder: Andre Russell

Russell, like in past seasons, has been KKR's X-factor, striding out during the death-overs to strike a few lusty blows and also contributing with key wickets early on.

He is their leading run-scorer and wicket-taker and will look to continue in the same vein.

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson

Prasidh Krishna has been quite expensive this season and has failed to pick up a wicket. However, he is expected to retain his spot in the side alongside New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers tend to struggle against wrist-spin early in their innings which means Kuldeep Yadav and, more importantly, Piyush Chawla will have a major role to play.

Expected Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson

