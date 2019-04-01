×
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: 3 interesting player battles to watch out for

Kanav Agarwal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
608   //    01 Apr 2019, 19:12 IST

All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant yet again [Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com]
All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant yet again [Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com]

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League will be held between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. With both teams having some stars in their line-up, it is expected to be one hell of a contest. The Mohali pitch is excellent for batting and viewers can expect a run fest in the match unless the bowlers have some other plans.

With some big hitters in both sides and some deadly bowlers too, it should be a cracker of a contest between the two sides who currently hold the fourth and the fifth positions on the IPL points table.

Let us look at three key player battles that could take place in the match.

#1 Rishabh Pant vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Rishabh Pant is someone who is an excellent player of spin. He likes to go for the big shots while playing the slower bowlers and it is no wonder why teams want to bowl out their spinners before the southpaw walks in to bat. He has a decent track record against spin and his strike rate goes up considerably while playing spin. However, the same cannot be said for his experiences against Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Mujeeb has a very impressive record against Pant. He has dismissed Pant both the times that they met. The left-handed batsman got bowled by the Afghan spinner once and once got caught to him. However, what makes the battle interesting is that Pant has improved considerably since the duo last met and the way he plays the spinners is much more effective and safer in terms of not giving away his wicket. The southpaw holds the key to his team's batting and will be looking to smash Mujeeb all around the park.

Kanav Agarwal
ANALYST
"Edged. And four," is the best cricketing shot
