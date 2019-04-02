IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Why Rishabh Pant's wicket was the turning point in the match

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) came from behind to pull off a miraculous 14-run win against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mohali. The visiting side DC lost 7 wickets in a period of 16 balls to be bowled out for 152 runs in their run-chase of 167.

DC lost in-form Prithvi Shaw off the opening ball in their run-chase; Shaw was removed by Kings XI captain Ravichandran Ashwin. But Shikhar Dhawan (30) and captain Shreyas Iyer (28) tallied 61 runs for the 2nd wicket before Iyer was cleaned up by Hardus Viljoen.

DC were on course for another triumph as Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram stitched together a 62-run stand for the 4th wicket. But following the dismissals of Pant and Ingram, KXIP stormed back into the game as DC kept squandering wickets.

Sam Curran picked the first hat-trick of IPL 2019 as he ended the game with figures of 4/11 in 2.2 overs. Earlier, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) scored 166/9 in 20 overs.

The game-changing moment for KXIP was the wicket of Pant by a Mohammed Shami ripper which uprooted the left-hander's middle stump. Ashwin's choice of giving the ball to Shami was the perfect one as Shami's speed and movement succeeded in removing Pant, who was determined to deal only in big hits.

Pant lost his stumps off a fullish delivery, which prompted a procession of wickets. Chris Morris was run out thanks to a direct hit from skipper Ashwin. Then, a full-pitched delivery from Curran was hit by Ingram straight to substitute Karun Nair near the boundary rope. And two balls later, Curran snapped up Harshal Patel; Delhi had lost the plot completely.

The wicket of Pant started the collapse as Kings XI Punjab managed a fabulous comeback against a poor batting display from the Delhi based franchise. The Kings XI completed a near impossible victory with 4 balls to spare, thus reinforcing the fact that anything can happen in the IPL.

