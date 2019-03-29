IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Match preview, key players and predicted playing XI

Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The IPL 2019 extravaganza will reach Punjab tomorrow, rekindling the KXIP vs MI rivalry at PCA Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. Kings XI Punjab will look to maintain their winning run in front of their home crowd while the visitors will be prepared for another epic encounter.

KXIP started their IPL campaign with a victory against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Ravichandran Ashwin and Co played some brilliant cricket to breach the fortress of the Royals, and they would be hoping for the same kind of dominating performance heading into their first home game.

Chris Gayle announced his arrival with a scintillating knock in the opening match, but he failed to make a mark in the next game against the Knight Riders. Their bowling department will have learnt a lesson or two after a forgettable outing at Kolkata where they conceded 218 runs.

On the contrary, Mumbai Indians must be flying high after their controversial win last night. The Blue army registered their first victory in this edition of IPL courtesy some exceptional death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. The iconic duo only gave 15 runs in the final two overs to take their team over the line by six runs.

Rohit Sharma (48 off 33) led his team from the front with the bat while Hardik Pandya (32 off 14) provided a much-needed late flourish to post a solid total on the board.

Match details

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2019

Time: 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

League: Indian Premier League

Advertisement

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Team news

Kings XI Punjab

- Kings XI Punjab could make a few changes after their previous loss.

- Mujeeb might feature in the playing XI along with Andrew Tye.

Mumbai Indians

The visitors are likely to go ahead with an unchanged starting lineup.

Squads

Kings XI Punjab

Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Agnivesh Ayachi, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul, Ankit Rajpoot, Simran Singh, Andrew Tye, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardus Viljoen

Mumbai Indians

Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Siddhesh Lad, Jasprit Bumrah, Pankaj Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rasikh Salam

Key players

Kings XI Punjab

- Chris Gayle

- Ravichandran Ashwin

- Andrew Tye

Mumbai Indians

- Rohit Sharma

- Hardik Pandya

- Jasprit Bumrah

Probable playing XI

Kings XI Punjab

David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Ankit Rajpoot / Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Agarwal, Andrew Tye, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman / Hardus Viljoen.

Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, M Markande, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga

Advertisement