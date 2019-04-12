IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB: Two Changes Royal Challengers Bangalore should make against Kings XI Punjab

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 948 // 12 Apr 2019, 23:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RCB will be looking for their first win against KXIP ( Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab will host a struggling Royal Challengers Banglore at Mohali on Saturday in the 28th match of IPL 2019. Both teams come into this match on the back of losses as the Delhi Capitals defeated RCB, while KXIP were beaten by Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller.

RCB and Virat Kohli haven't had the best of fortunes this season as they have lost all their six games and there is almost no hope of them making it to the playoffs. That said, they still have the opportunity to play the role of party spoilers and that is exactly what they would want to do against KXIP.

There is some good news for Kohli as RCB's pace battery has received a major boost in the form of Dale Steyn, with the South African replacing the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile. So, keeping all that in mind, here are the two changes that RCB should make for the match against KXIP.

#1 Dale Steyn in - Moeen Ali out

With the South African pacer joining the RCB camp, the question is who would he replace in that starting line-up? Moeen Ali should give way to Steyn as the Englishman hasn't really done much to justify his place in the XI.

He is in the team as an all-rounder and yet he hasn't bowled much and he has blown hot and cold with the bat so far. Also, there will be some swing on offer in the early overs on the Mohali track and Steyn, with his pace and bounce would definitely trouble the in-form KXIP openers.

#2 Washington Sundar in - Mohammed Siraj out

Another reason for Moeen Ali to be dropped is that an Indian talent, who has many similar traits to the Englishman, is sitting on the bench and hasn't featured in a single match this term, deserves a chance.

Sundar is a brilliant off-spinner, who can open the bowling as well as bowl in the middle overs, with the youngster also being a good striker of the cricket ball.

Mohammed Siraj should give way for the off-spinner as the former hasn't been great with the ball and is currently having one of his worst IPL seasons. Sundar is a brilliant talent and he has to be played by Kohli against KXIP.

Advertisement