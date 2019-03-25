×
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab's Predicted Playing Lineup vs Rajasthan Royals

Kanav
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
985   //    25 Mar 2019, 08:03 IST

Punjab will look to get off to a positive start.
Punjab will look to get off to a positive start.

With the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League underway, Kings XI Punjab will look to play their opening game against Rajasthan Royals in the pink city which will be hosting the Kings XI.

Kings XI did not have the best of the IPL in 2018 and will be looking to make amends and create history by winning the title for the first time. They will be facing a fresh Royals team led by Ajinkya Rahane. Kings XI have a good mix of players in their squad. They have good batsmen in the form of Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair, excellent all-rounders like Sam Curran and their skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and in form bowlers like Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Andrew Tye. They also have experience in the form of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul and young blood in the form Varun Chakravarthy and Prabhsimran Singh.

Here is what the Kings could field in their opening encounter against the Royals.

Openers:- Chris Gayle and KL Rahul

The duo could form a dangerous opening pair.
The duo could form a dangerous opening pair.

Chris Gayle is in the form of his life and will be looking to create more records in the 12th edition of the league. He was recently adjudged man of the match in the England vs Windies ODI series where he hit 39 sixes in the five matches which was more than the whole England team combined. He would look to continue his amazing run of form and make it big in what could be one of his last few seasons in the league.

The second opener in the team which is also a no brainer would be KL Rahul. He announced his return to the league by hitting the fastest half-century. He has been in good form too and he will look to replicate his performances against Australia.

With both the openers in form and having the ability to go big, they could look to set the stage for the middle order to score big.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Ravichandran Ashwin Andrew Tye IPL 2018 Teams & Squad KXIP vs RR
Kanav
CONTRIBUTOR
