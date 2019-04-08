IPL 2019, Match 22, KXIP vs SRH: Match preview, key players and probable playing XI

R Ashwin and Kane Williamson (image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

After unexpected defeats in their respective fixtures against CSK and MI, both Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to get back to winning ways tomorrow. Match 22 of IPL 2019 will see these two teams going up against each other on Monday, 8 April, at Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

Head-to-head overall stats: The SRH vs KXIP head-to-head record is clearly dominated by SRH, as they have won nine out of 12 games played. KXIP have managed to win just three.

Head-to-head in PCA Stadium: Even at the PCA, the home side doesn't boast a convincing record. They have just one win in five head to head games against the Sunrisers.

The Kings XI Punjab perspective

Kings XI Punjab (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The Kings were laid low by some MS Dhoni brilliance in the game against CSK, and eventually lost by 22 runs. Now they are set to face a buoyant Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have looked like one of the most formidable teams this season.

Key batsmen - Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul & Chris Gayle

Sarfaraz Khan (67 runs from 59 balls) and KL Rahul (55 runs from 47 balls) shared a century stand between them against CSK, but were guilty accelerating too late. The skipper will need them to rectify that against the Hyderabad side.

While Chris Gayle failed to contribute much in the last match, he will be backed to make a strong comeback against SRH.

Key bowlers - Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran & Mohammed Shami

Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin was the only one to claim wickets against the Super Kings. He ended with figures of 3-23, and the skipper will love replicate his show in Mohali.

Sam Curran, meanwhile, was the team's best bowler in their previous clash at Mohali, and he is expected to pose a major threat here again. Mohammed Shami is Punjab's second-best bowler with five wickets, and the pacer will be expected to claim a few wickets upfront.

Expected Playing XI

Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Lokesh Rahul (W), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Sam Curran and Mandeep Singh.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad perspective

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad crashed to a 40-run loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians, and for the first time this season, they were bowled inside the 100-run mark. However, they hold a strong head-to-head record against the Kings XI Punjab, and are expected to defeat the hosts in the upcoming fixture.

Key batsmen - Vijay Shankar, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow

The Sunrisers' leading run-getters David Warner and Jonny Bairstow faced their first failure of the tournament against MI, and the duo will be eager to post a significant contribution tomorrow.

That said, SRH's major concern will be the failure of their middle and lower order, which stumbled big time in the face of pressure. It is imperative that their middle order batters, including Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar score big in the next game.

Key bowlers - Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan claimed 1-13 and 1-27 in their previous game against the Mumbai Indians, and are also among the most economical bowlers of the season. The skipper will need them go continue their good work against KXIP.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the pace attack and he along with Siddarth Kaul are the team's key strikers during the death overs.

Expected playing XI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (W), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul

Advertisement