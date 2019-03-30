IPL 2019: Match 12, CSK vs RR, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Chennai Super Kings are off to great start in IPL 2019, Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

MS Dhoni & Co. took off from where they left off last season. With two wins in two games, the defending Champions needs some stopping at the moment. They demolished RCB in the opening fixture and silenced Delhi Capitals in their next.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, suffered two defeats in a row and currently at the bottom of the points table. They lost their opening game against KXIP and then failed to defend 198 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Royals need a win desperately to turn around their season.

If CSK bat first:

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium produced a rank slow turner for the opening fixture and RCB were all out for 70. Expect the conditions to improve but one cannot expect a high scoring game.

Chennai has a great depth in the batting department with the likes of Watson, Raina, Dhoni, Jadhav, and Bravo. A score of around 150 is good enough for the CSK bowling attack to defend at their home venue.

If RR bat first:

Sanju Samson scored a brilliant hundred against SRH on Friday but it went in vain as Warner & Co. chased down the target in 19 overs. With Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, and Ben Stokes in their batting lineup, Rajasthan Royals are a good batting unit this season.

However, the Chennai pitch will make it tough for their power hitters as the ball will not come on to the bat. If Royals bat first, expect a score of around 140 from Rahane & Co.

Who will win?

Though RR has some match-winners in their squad, Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk are clear favorites to win the game on Sunday. Expect CSK to make it three wins in three games and pile on the misery for Rajasthan.

