IPL 2019: Match 19, SRH vs MI Playing 11, Match Preview & Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
286   //    05 Apr 2019, 14:13 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians in the 19th fixture of IPL 2019.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians in the 19th fixture of IPL 2019.

In the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to extend their dominance when they host the Mumbai Indians in the 19th fixture of the 2019 IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 6.

Head to Head Overall Stats: The teams have played against each other 12 times in the IPL, with SRH narrowly edging the scoreline at 7-5.

Head to Head in Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Visaka) Stadium: In the six head-to-head fixtures hosted at Visaka, the hosts hold a clear advantage over the Mumbaikars by securing four wins.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Perspective

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their excellent start to the IPL season by beating the Delhi Capitals on Thursday. The win over DC enabled SRH to claim the top spot in the table. However, in order to keep their place at the top of the table intact, SRH have to beat Mumbai or else the top spot will be claimed by either Kings XI Punjab or Chennai Super Kings, who are set to face each other in the first fixture of Saturday's doubleheader.

Batting

Key Players - David Warner, Jonny Bairstow & Vijay Shankar

Jonny Bairstow continued from where he left against RCB by scoring a match-winning 48 runs from 28 balls on Delhi's slow deck. While the Orange Cap holder David Warner managed just 10 runs last time out, the Australian and Bairstow are expected to lay another strong opening run stand against MI. Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey are strong middle order batters and are expected to make justified contributions in the next game.

Bowling

Key Players - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan & Mohammad Nabi

The bowling brigade displayed their quality against the Delhi Capitals, with all of their bowlers claiming wickets. While Mohammad Nabi, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar snared two wickets each, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma picked one scalp apiece. With the kind of form they possess, it's not going to be an easy outing for MI.

Expected Playing XI

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (W), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Siddharth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma

Mumbai Indians Perspective

Mumbai Indians (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians are coming on the back of a remarkable 37-run win against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings, and the rejuvenated Blues will now aim to triumph the 2018 finalists in their own den.

Batting

Key Players - Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma & Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav (59 runs from 43 balls) was MI's top run scorer against CSK and was well supported by all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who played a steady 42 run knock off 32 balls. Their big guns Quinton de Kock (4), skipper Rohit Sharma (13) and Yuvraj Singh (4) fell cheaply and to have any chance against SRH, Mumbai will need them to come out big on Saturday.

Bowling

Key Players - Jasprit Bumrah & Krunal Pandya

Both Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga picked three scalps to rattle down the CSK chase, but the Sri Lankan is likely to be unavailable against the Sunrisers as he has headed back to his country to play domestic cricket. While Jason Behrendorff made an instant impact after his inclusion in the XI by picking up two crucial wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina during initial overs. Behrendorff alongside Jasprit Bumrah will be the skipper's go to bowlers against the threatening SRH line-up, while Mitchell McClenaghan could return to the team in place of Malinga.

Expected Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (W), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff and Jasprit Bumrah.

Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Today, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
