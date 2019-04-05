IPL 2019: Match 19, SRH vs MI Playing 11, Match Preview & Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians in the 19th fixture of IPL 2019.

In the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to extend their dominance when they host the Mumbai Indians in the 19th fixture of the 2019 IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 6.

Head to Head Overall Stats: The teams have played against each other 12 times in the IPL, with SRH narrowly edging the scoreline at 7-5.

Head to Head in Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Visaka) Stadium: In the six head-to-head fixtures hosted at Visaka, the hosts hold a clear advantage over the Mumbaikars by securing four wins.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Perspective

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their excellent start to the IPL season by beating the Delhi Capitals on Thursday. The win over DC enabled SRH to claim the top spot in the table. However, in order to keep their place at the top of the table intact, SRH have to beat Mumbai or else the top spot will be claimed by either Kings XI Punjab or Chennai Super Kings, who are set to face each other in the first fixture of Saturday's doubleheader.

Batting

Key Players - David Warner, Jonny Bairstow & Vijay Shankar

Jonny Bairstow continued from where he left against RCB by scoring a match-winning 48 runs from 28 balls on Delhi's slow deck. While the Orange Cap holder David Warner managed just 10 runs last time out, the Australian and Bairstow are expected to lay another strong opening run stand against MI. Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey are strong middle order batters and are expected to make justified contributions in the next game.

Bowling

Key Players - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan & Mohammad Nabi

The bowling brigade displayed their quality against the Delhi Capitals, with all of their bowlers claiming wickets. While Mohammad Nabi, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar snared two wickets each, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma picked one scalp apiece. With the kind of form they possess, it's not going to be an easy outing for MI.

Expected Playing XI

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (W), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Siddharth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma

Mumbai Indians Perspective

Mumbai Indians are coming on the back of a remarkable 37-run win against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings, and the rejuvenated Blues will now aim to triumph the 2018 finalists in their own den.

Batting

Key Players - Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma & Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav (59 runs from 43 balls) was MI's top run scorer against CSK and was well supported by all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who played a steady 42 run knock off 32 balls. Their big guns Quinton de Kock (4), skipper Rohit Sharma (13) and Yuvraj Singh (4) fell cheaply and to have any chance against SRH, Mumbai will need them to come out big on Saturday.

Bowling

Key Players - Jasprit Bumrah & Krunal Pandya

Both Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga picked three scalps to rattle down the CSK chase, but the Sri Lankan is likely to be unavailable against the Sunrisers as he has headed back to his country to play domestic cricket. While Jason Behrendorff made an instant impact after his inclusion in the XI by picking up two crucial wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina during initial overs. Behrendorff alongside Jasprit Bumrah will be the skipper's go to bowlers against the threatening SRH line-up, while Mitchell McClenaghan could return to the team in place of Malinga.

Expected Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (W), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff and Jasprit Bumrah.

