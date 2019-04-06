IPL 2019: Match 20 RCB vs DC Playing 11, Match Preview & Key Players

Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 20th match of IPL 2019.

In a bid to break their losing streak, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will host the Delhi Capitals for the 20th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2019 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 7.

Head to Head Overall Stats: Bangalore and Delhi have faced each other in 22 IPL games, with RCB clearly dominating the charts by winning 15 of those.

Head to Head in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium: In the nine completed fixtures played at the Chinnaswamy, the home team holds a clear advantage by securing six wins.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Perspective

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore are trying everything they can to win but somehow are ending up on the losing side. RCB were in a strong position against the Kolkata Knight Riders, who needed 68 runs in just 20 balls. No one would have predicted them losing the game from such a strong position but they were helpless against Andre Russell's incredible hitting and eventually lost the match with five balls to go.

Batting

Key Players - Virat Kohli, AB De villiers & Parthiv Patel

RCB batsmen displayed a strong show on Friday, with all of their top guns performing and this is certainly a good sign for the franchise. Skipper Virat Kohli topped the charts with his superb 84 run knock as he shared a 108 run second-wicket stand with AB de Villiers, who amassed 62 runs from just 32 balls. RCB will need these two to display similar showings against the Capitals. While Parthiv Patel and Marcus Stoinis both did their part by scoring 25 and 28 runs respectively, and these two will be expected to score more runs in the next outing.

Bowling

Key Players - Yuzvendra Chahal & Mohammad Siraj

Pawan Negi and Navdeep Saini were among RCB's wicket-takers against KKR, with both snaring two scalps each, and if they can continue their form against DC, it will certainly be a positive for RCB. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/24) continues to dominate the wickets chart and now has nine wickets in five games and the skipper will want him to pick up early wickets on Sunday.

Expected Playing XI

Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel (W), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath (W), Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav/Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj.

Delhi Capitals Perspective

Delhi Capitals

After an extraordinary start to their campaign by beating the Mumbai Indians, the team from Delhi have lost their way and are currently fifth in the IPL points table with two wins and three defeats. DC need to beat RCB to boost their confidence levels up. Though they have not beaten Bangalore in their last five clashes, DC would be looking to better their record against a struggling RCB side.

Batting

Key Players - Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer & Rishabh Pant

Delhi's over-aggressive approach in batting is certainly hurting their chances of progression. The players are trying to hit each and every ball out of the park, which in return have resulted in unnecessary dismissals. Skipper Shreyas Iyer played a steady and watchful knock of 43 runs and was the team's top scorer against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Axar Patel played a 23-run cameo to get them to a respectable total, the other batsmen failed to cross the 20-run mark. Against RCB, the Delhi skipper will hope for a much better approach from his top guns, including Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw to get them off to a solid start.

Bowling

Key Players - Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane & Chris Morris

On the bowling front, the visitors boast a strong set-up in Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane and Ishant Sharma, all of whom picked up wickets against Hyderabad. As a result, Iyer will back them to shine against RCB by attaining breakthroughs at regular intervals.

Expected Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Rahul Tawetia, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Sandeep Lamichhane.

