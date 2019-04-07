×
IPL 2019: Match 21 RR vs KKR, Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
7   //    07 Apr 2019, 00:23 IST

Rajasthan Royals will host the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 21st match of IPL 2019.
Rajasthan Royals will host the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 21st match of IPL 2019.

The Andre Russell powered Kolkata Knight Riders will look to retain their position on the league table, when they go up against the highly competitive Rajasthan Royals in the second fixture of Sunday's double-header at the Sawai ManSingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 7.

Head to Head Overall Stats: Both the teams have gone head-to-head in 18 completed IPL fixtures, with the honors levelled on 9-9. Though the phycological advantage is with KKR having secured consecutive wins in their previous three outings.

Head to Head in Sawai Mansingh Stadium : The venue has hosted three games with the home team marginally leading the scoreline at 2-1.


Kolkata Knight Riders Perspective

Kolkata Knight Riders (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The Knight Riders have been quite exceptional in their approach, and the Russell booster seems to be quite irresistible for the opponents. Technically, they are the only undefeated team in the IPL with three wins and a tie against the Capitals (lost in Super over), and one should expect them to give a tough challenge to the Royals.

Batting

Key Players - Andre Russel, Chris Lynn & Nitish Rana

Andre Russell (48 runs from 13 balls) is going through an impressive run and once again snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat for the KKR. The man has certainly been a gem for the Riders and is likely to pose major threat to the Rajasthani bowlers. Meanwhile, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa had already been performing well at the top and were joined by Chris Lynn (43 runs from 31 balls) in the last game and these three players will lay down a strong platform for the lower order.


Bowling

Key Players - Andre Russel, Kuldeep Yadav & Piyush Chawla

The batting momentum has certainly boosted Russell's confidence in the bowling and leads the team's chart for most wickets this season with five wickets, followed by Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav on three wickets. The the trio is expected to test the Royals from the first ball.

Expected Playing XI

Dinesh Karthik (C & W), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa.


Rajasthan Royals' Perspective

Rajasthan Royals (Source - ipl20/BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals (Source - ipl20/BCCI)

The Royals finally managed to secure their first win of the 2019 season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and they would love to continue the momentum against the Riders.

Batting

Key Players - Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane & Steve Smith

Sanju Samson missed the last game due to injury, but is likely to come back in this game, where he will be expected to pick up from where he left off against the Sunrisers. Jos Buttler has been in top form and has hit fifties in both home fixtures this season, and the Royals will once again expect him to play a quality knock against the Riders. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith are the other key batters in the lineup, who can amass runs at a brisk pace, and their performance will certainly decide the Royals fate in the game.

Bowling

Key Players - Shreyas Gopal, Ben Stokes & Jofra Archer

Shreyas Gopal's 3-12 proved to be a game changing spell against the RCB and the hosts will expect him to have a similar outing in the next game. Apart from him, Ben Stokes (four wickets) and Jofra Archer (three wickets) are the Royals' key strikers with the ball and they will be expected to attain a few scalps during the powerplays.

Expected Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Jos Buttler (W), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shreyas Gopal and Varun Aaron.

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Fetching more content...
