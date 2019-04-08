IPL 2019: Match 22, KXIP vs SRH, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

David Warner in action for SRH (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20)

Both teams start the game with three wins from five games in IPL 2019 but Sunrisers Hyderabad are third in the points table, courtesy superior net run rate and on the other hand, KXIP are sixth in the IPL 2019 standings.

Both teams lost their previous fixtures and would want to get back to winning ways. Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Mumbai Indians by 40 runs on Saturday while Kings XI Punjab lost to Chennai Super Kings by 22 runs. A win could propel SRH to the top of the table.

If KXIP bat first

KXIP possesses an explosive top order. With the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and David Miller, KXIP can set a huge score if their openers get going. On the other hand, they might struggle to post a big score if Gayle falls early.

SRH are arguably the best bowling unit in IPL this season and rarely allow the opponents to post a big score. Expect a score of around 150 to 170 from KXIP.

If SRH bat first

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are in blistering form for SRH but has failed to click in unison in the last couple of games. If these two gets going, a score of around 180 to 200 is on the cards.

However, a couple of early wickets could see them struggle as their middle order looks fragile and not in great form. Expect a score of around 160 to 170 from SRH.

Who will win?

SRH are a well-balanced unit and Nabi's presence has given them the batting depth. He is expected to open the bowling against Gayle and the battle could very well define the contest. Though they are playing at home, Ravi Ashwin & Co. does not have enough firepower to overcome Sunrisers Hyderabad. Expect SRH to prevail.

