IPL 2019: Match 22, KXIP vs SRH - Three things to expect from the game

Vijay Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 145 // 07 Apr 2019, 21:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A mouthwatering contest on cards (Image courtesy:BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Kings XI Punjab will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. A cracker of a contest in on the cards as both the sides have 3 wins each from the 5 matches they have played so far in this season.

Both these sides lost their respective last games but in contrasting fashions. Punjab lost the plot when they stretched the game till the last over after being in a strong position, and the MS Dhoni-led CSK was quick to seize on the opportunity, but the hosts will be mighty pleased that KL Rahul is back to his best after a dip in form in recent times. The trio of Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, and Sarfaraz Khan are all amongst runs which is a good sign for the Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, suffered one of their worst defeats at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Their middle order was exposed by Alzari Joseph who ripped apart the batting attack which suggests they are over-reliant on David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Here are five things that we can expect from their encounter with each other.

#3 Lots of big hitting from both sides

Jonny Bairstow (Image courtesy:BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Both the teams have a lot of big hitters who are capable of destroying the bowlers. We have seen that from the Sunrisers already on more than occasion Their openers Warner and Bairstow have hit tons, while the others haven't gotten much of a chance to score big.

Punjab has a huge boast of stroke players in their ranks who have the ability to hit big from the word go, but that hasn't happened so far. This game is a perfect recipe for a run-scoring feast, especially in a stadium like in Mohali where the surface will favor batsman.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement