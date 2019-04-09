IPL 2019, Match 23, CSK vs KKR: Who is the one game-changer from each side?

CSK put on a clinical performance against KXIP at the Chepauk. With conditions suiting their spin bowlers, it was easy for them to choke the opposition. There was a scare with their death bowling not clicking again when Deepak Chahar bowled the two no-balls in the 19th over.

Overall, CSK seem to have found the ideal combination and team for conditions at the Chepauk. With Ambati Rayudu struggling for form, he was pushed down the order and Faf Du Plessis impressed in his first outing as an opener.

on the other hand, KKR are coming into the game on the back of two consecutive wins. One victory was completely orchestrated by Andre Russell as he dismantled RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. KKR followed that up with a thumping win against RR. The biggest positives were Chris Lynn's return to form on a slow deck at Jaipur and Harry Gurney's Man of the Match spell.

It's going to be a mouth watering clash between two in-form sides tonight. Both have their strengths and would look to iron out their flaws as the IPL is heading into the latter stages.

Here's analyzing one game-changer from each side who is single-handedly capable of winning the game for his side:

Ravindra Jadeja- Chennai Super Kings

In conditions that would suit him completely, Ravindra Jadeja would be quiet an handful against KKR. Someone who thrives on slow, turning pitches Jadeja should get the ball to turn and grip at the Cheapuk.

Another big aspect why his bowling can be the game-changer as far as CSK is concerned is the number of right handers in KKR's side. This would play into the hands of Jadeja. KKR have Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill and Andre Russell as right-handers.

If Jadeja can land the deliveries on the right lengths, he is going to be very hard to score off. Also, he along with Suresh Raina are CSK's best fielders. Put them anywhere in the outfield and they will for sure save runs and take those catches in pressure situations.

Jadeja's batting has been a let down so far. With Dwayne Bravo injured, the impetus on providing a feisty finish to the innings would fall on Jadeja and MS Dhoni.

Andre Russell- Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell is undoubtedly the biggest match winner in this season's IPL. His clean hitting and demolishing all bowling attacks have been instrumental to KKR's success. The amazing ability of Dre Russ to attack the spinners as well as fast bowlers would worry any opposition.

He may find the Chepauk to be on the slower side and not exactly to his liking, but if he gets his eye in then no pitch can be challenging, especially in his current form. His ability to strike the ball cleanly makes him the best in the world currently, even more potent than 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle or ABD.

So far he has amassed 207 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 268.83. He has hit a boundary every 2.6 balls. Andre Russell has had his share of luck which he has capitalized on. CSK are usually very clinical and don't give too many chances to the opposition.

It will be a very intriguing battle between CSK's spin trio and Russell's batting and it remains to be seen who comes out on tops.

