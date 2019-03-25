IPL 2019, Match 3, MI vs DC: 3 mistakes that cost Mumbai Indians the game

Rohit Sharma could not lead Mumbai to victory in their first game.

A new look Delhi Capitals side took on three-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in the third match of the season. Rohit Sharma won the toss and just as most captains would do, he opted to chase. Mumbai got off to a great start as Mitch McClenaghan snared Prithvi Shaw and Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer inside the first four overs. Dhawan and Ingram steadied the ship, before Pant, who walked in at 5, smoked a sensational 27-ball 78 to power the Capitals to a solid 213 for 6.

Chasing in excess of 10 RPO, it is imperative to start off with a bang. Unfortunately for the home side, DC pegged them back with as many as three wickets in the powerplay overs. Kieron Pollard, Yuvraj Singh, and Krunal Pandya did manage to score some runs but they were always behind the required run rate. In the end, the Capitals registered a facile win to get their campaign off and running.

Here are three mistakes that cost Mumbai Indians the match.

#1. Not picking the in-form Ishan Kishan-

Ishan Kishan was in brutal form in the recent;y concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy

The Wankhede has always been a high scoring venue and with Ishan Kishan in imperious form, it was a shocker to see the Jharkhand lad warm the bench. Kishan, who played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scored two hundred's for his state side Jharkhand. Everyone did imagine that Kishan would certainly walk in into the Mumbai Indians playing XI, but is wasn't to be. With Quinton De Kock taking up the gloves and Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat at number three. But we have seen teams play a keeper as a pure batter, and Mumbai certainly missed the pocket dynamite dearly. Perhaps after the loss, Rohit Sharma will definitely feel he missed a trick by not playing Ishan Kishan. It also should be said that if Ishan Kishan had played, Yuvraj Singh might have missed out. After Yuvi's gritty half century, Mumbai fans probably wouldn't criticize the team selection made by the team management.

