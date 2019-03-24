×
IPL 2019, Match 3, MI vs DC: Looking back the last 4 matches between the two teams

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Feature
83   //    24 Mar 2019, 17:43 IST

Image result for shreyas iyer rohit sharma ipl sportskeeda

Season 12 of the much anticipated Indian Premier League is up and running after Chennai Super Kings beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in the season opener. The Super Sunday of the IPL festival presents a couple of exciting contests for the cricket lovers.

While the first contest of the day is underway between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens, the other contest of the day is another match between the famous sporting rivalry of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

While both the clashes are expected to be nail-biting contests, the second match of the day could well be the game that gets the IPL roaring. Both Delhi and Mumbai will look to start their campaign with a win. While Mumbai Indians are traditionally slow starters, they often find themselves in an impossible situation in the second half of the league stages. The MI franchise will be keen on making a good start this season and for all you know they might continue their habit of winning every second season since 2013, this year too.

On the other hand, are Delhi Capitals, who haven’t managed to come anywhere close to winning a title in the past few seasons of the Indian Premier League. With young captain Shreyas Iyer in charge of the Delhi proceedings and a new name, Delhi might just turn the fortunes in their favour with a few star players in their name and their fearless brand of cricket.

If we go by only the statistics, there is no doubt that MI have an upper hand over the Delhi franchise. However, given MI’s slow starters tag and a much more balanced Delhi squad, no one can bet for an MI win as yet.

Let’s have a look at the last 4 IPL encounters between the two teams.

20th May 2018 at the Feroz Shah Kotla

After winning the toss, Delhi decided to have a bat first. The Delhi team aided by Rishabh Pant’s 64 scored a 174/4 after 20 overs. In response, the Mumbai Indians couldn’t really get going as freely as they would have liked and eventually were bundled out for 163 runs. While Evin Lewis top-scored for MI with his 48 run innings, it was Amit Mishra’s 3/19 that sealed the game for the Delhi based franchise. Delhi won this game by 11 runs.


14th April 2018 at the Wankhede Stadium

Delhi won the toss and elected to have a bowl first. MI put up a good score of 194/7 in 20 overs with a major contribution from Suryakumar Yadav who was in good touch last season. In response, the Delhi team made that total mockery of the chase. Jason Roy was the star of the match for the Delhi team whose 91 ensured that Delhi won the game handsomely by 7 wickets.

16th May 2017 at the Feroz Shah Kotla

Although Delhi won the toss on this occasion as well, their decision to bowl first here did not work in their favour. Batting first, the Mumbai Indians put up a massive mountain of 3/212 runs and batted out the opposition of the game. In response, Delhi crumbled under pressure and managed only 66 runs on the board. Karun Nair’s 21 was the highest for any Delhi batsman as MI won the game by a whopping margin of 146 runs.

22nd April 2017 at the Wankhede Stadium

Delhi won the toss and decided to bowl first which is normally the right decision at the Wankhede Stadium. However, MI put up a magical bowling performance to win this game. Batting first MI managed only 142/8 in 20 overs which seemed under par at the halfway stage because of the venue and the conditions. However, MI bowlers were up for the challenge and restricted the Delhi for just 128 runs as MI clinched the game by 14 runs.

