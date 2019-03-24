IPL 2019, Match 3: MI vs DC - Three reasons why the fans would be excited about this clash

Indian Premier League can be a harsh tournament if you don't get your bases covered. A franchise like Delhi Capitals (previously Delhi Daredevils) would know that for a fact. They have had some fine talent in their ranks but just haven't been able to put up a team performance on a consistent basis.

The amalgamation of youngsters from India playing with the best talent from across the globe is what makes IPL so popular and loved. It's that aspect which DD had failed to completely master. There have been some individual sparks of brilliance - Rishabh Pant's 678 runs in IPL 2018 a classic example.

It takes a team performance to sustain and thrive in such a competition. That is something MI have managed to rather well. The champions in the 2017 edition had a rough last year but would be looking to come back and deliver for their fans.

Here's looking at the three major reasons why fans would be hooked on to this clash to be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

#1 The pitch at the Wankhede promises to provide a high scoring thriller

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The bounce on the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has been very true and has always given audiences and fans complete worth for their money. One can bank on the pitch and outfield to expect a high scoring thriller.

There is something in for the bowlers especially spinners as the tournament moves on, but usually, there's a complete value for shots and batsmen can go with their instinct and attack the bowlers.

After the opener of the VIVO IPL 2019, proving to be a damp squib where CSK's spinners steamrolled RCB, everyone is hoping that the pitch and outfield at the Wankhede stays as it has been over the years and that the viewers and the spectators can get to see a high scoring thriller.

